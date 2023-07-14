Hot alert, warnings from experts: what are the health risks

Experts have alarmed the population in view of increasingly hot and highly harmful summer temperatures.

A peak that worries and that every year it’s less and less manageable with repercussions for health and important consequences especially for the weakest groups.

This summer I am new alarming heat peaks are expectedprompting experts to invite attention to know what to avoid and how to behave.

Heat alert: how to behave for your health

Summer temperatures, even in Italy, by now they easily reach peaks of 40 degrees, climate that is not sustainable by the body. Subjects such as the elderly, children and those with pathologies are those most at risk but in any case everyone should be very careful. The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine warns to pay the utmost attention and not to underestimate the consequences for the body. In fact, doctors have spread good practices to know how to defend yourself and how to prevent organ and brain damage, even in perfectly healthy subjects.

How is it possible to defend oneself from the heat (tantasalute.it)

With excessive heat the body temperature regulation system is altered. This, through sweat, has the task of normally regulating the internal temperature, but when there are sudden conditions that are difficult to manage, the body is unable to do so. In fact, humidity prevents sweat from being expelled, accumulating much more heat than the reported temperature. For example, if it is 40 degrees, the body perceives 45 degrees, all based on the humidity in the air.

This heat doesn’t do that comes to damage the internal organs. They range from minor ailments, such as cramps and fainting, to more serious situations, such as dehydration, congestion, and chronic conditions. For this reason, the experts have explained how to deal with the situation to improve the body’s sweating. In the first place it is essential not to expose yourself to the sun between 11 and 16, hours of greatest risk in Italy. You also need to drink plenty of water and wear fresh, light-colored clothes. When you feel the first annoyances such as weakness, palpitations, dry mucous membranes, you need to move to a suitable cooler place.

Even walks should only be done in the cooler hours. When you stay at home you need to ventilate the room well, shield the sun with curtains and let everything air out well. Take frequent baths or showers with warm water and drink up to 3 liters during the day. It is essential to follow a dedicated diet with lots of fruit and vegetables, foods containing water, non-fat and unprocessed products, a little salt, a little sugar, no alcohol.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

