After a brief respite, temperatures return to extremely high peaks this week, which are very risky for the elderly and frail. Senior Italia FederAnziani reiterates: let’s not abandon them, let’s avoid the war bulletin we are too often used to. It is essential to follow the ten life-saving rules of the decalogue designed specifically for them in this risky season.

Protect yourself from the heat

Once again the hot air mass will envelop all of Italy and we will return to approach 40 degrees. The heat wave detection system of the Ministry of Health, which Senior Italia FederAnziani invites you to consult constantly to keep up-to-date on the climatic conditions of your territory, signals in these days several cities with a red badge, i.e. exposed to very high risk in relation to temperatures. So what to do? “The first invitation”, declares the Senior President of Italy FederAnziani, Roberto Messina, “is aimed at the elderly and the frail: scrupulously follow the anti-heat decalogue, do not underestimate the importance of these rules, because superficiality is too often the greatest damage. Protecting yourself from the risks of heat means taking care of yourself, and also of loved ones who love you. Therefore, first of all a sense of responsibility ”.

An appeal to family members

But the second appeal is addressed precisely to the relatives of our grandparents, to friends, to neighbors, to the whole community: “Take care of them, stay close to them at this moment, do not lose sight of them, keep in touch with them even with a phone call or video call, because too often it is difficult for them to realize the risk ”, continues Messina. As in the case of the risk of dehydration, which is triple in the elderly due to the weakening of the thirst receptors that occurs with advancing age, or as the risk of non-adherence to therapies in such a delicate moment, in which instead greater adherence to therapies is a shield against heat waves. In short, do not abandon them and help them protect themselves at this moment, because loneliness is the greatest risk we have to fight: dogs are not abandoned, and even more so we must not do it with these ‘living libraries’, our dear elderly people who have given so much. and they have to give to our community ”.

The anti-heat Decalogue of Senior Italia FederAnziani

1) Do not go out during the hottest hours. It is advisable to stay at home from 12.00 to 17.00, the hottest hours of the day. Stay in the shade or in a ventilated area. Also avoid physical activity during these hours.

2) Lots of hydration. Drink at least one and a half liters of water a day. Try to drink even in the absence of thirst. Moderate your intake of carbonated, sugary, alcoholic or caffeinated drinks.

3) Fresh and light nutrition. Eat lots of fresh seasonal fruit and colorful vegetables like peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and lettuce. Avoid fried and / or fatty foods.

4) Ventilate often. Open the windows early in the morning and at night to allow for the necessary air exchange.

5) Shelter from the sun. Expose yourself as little as possible to the sun, the use of sunglasses and hats is recommended. Protect the skin from sunburn with high protective factor sun creams.

6) Dress lightly. Outdoors, but also at home, dress lightly by choosing fabrics suitable for the season such as linen. Light colors are always preferred.

7) Freshen up often. Lukewarm showers or baths, without exaggerating with temperature changes. Often bathe your face and arms with fresh water.

8) Do not park in the car in the sun. Don’t get into a car parked in the sun right away. Open the doors to ventilate the passenger compartment. Travel with the windows down and air conditioning.

9) Don’t change your therapy. Do not change your therapy for any reason. Contact your doctor for any needs. Carefully read the methods of storing medicines.

10) Choose holidays in cool areas. Prefer holidays in hilly areas. They are the most suitable places