Hot attacks the heart, women more at risk of stroke and heart attack. The cardiologist: “Here’s how to protect yourself”

“Patients with cardiovascular disease must be particularly cautious and cannot be exposed to high temperatures.” Each degree increases the risk of death, as the cardiologist points out Furio Colivicchipresident of theAnmco (National Association of Hospital Cardiologists).

How much does the risk increase?

Intense heat is extremely dangerous for the heart. Recent studies show that for each increase of one degree above the seasonal averages there is an increase of more than 2% in mortality from cardiovascular causes.

Why is too much heat the enemy of the heart?

Patients with cardiovascular disease should be particularly cautious and cannot be exposed to high temperatures. Heat waves lead to an unfavorable series of changes in the activity of the heart and circulation. The neurovegetative system modifies its activity in an unfavorable way, causing an increase in the frequency of the heart beat with the possibility of persistent tachycardias.

How do we protect ourselves?

The heart must be protected by avoiding prolonged exposure to high temperatures and in any case above 26-28 degrees.

Do you prefer the sea or the mountains?

For the patient with cardiovascular pathology, a holiday in the hills is preferable. You can go to the sea, but you have to avoid the central hours of the day to go to the beach. Early morning or late afternoon is best.

How many cups of coffee?

Coffee can have adverse effects, further increasing the heart rate and potentially promoting arrhythmias. Consumption must be minimal.

Heart attack symptoms?

Myocardial infarction is characterized by the sudden onset of intense pain symptoms affecting the anterior surface of the thorax. The pain is oppressive and the patient feels a pinching sensation. The pain is accompanied by breathlessness and cold sweats. In very elderly patients the disorder may have atypical features. The elderly person may present a profound tiredness, or may pass out suddenly. Women can also have different, less typical symptoms. In fact, the pain is often less intense in women. Because of this, women may arrive late at the hospital.

How to behave in case of a heart attack?

If in doubt of a possible heart attack, you must immediately call 118 and reach the emergency room as soon as possible. Here, electrocardiogram checks and laboratory checks will confirm or rule out the problem. Timely access to hospital facilities is important because effective and safe treatments are available. These are drugs and the possibility of carrying out a coronary angioplasty

