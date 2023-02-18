TORINO – Rest day for those who have played without being able to bring home the victory against Nantes, but there is little time to prepare for the match Spice. And so to Maximilian Allegriin fact, there is very little time left (practically only one day) to study and design Juventus who will try to further move up a virtual standings, given that awaiting the final judgment with the Sports Guarantee Board which will probably express itself between the end of April and mid-May. The fact is that the coach will have to think about the match against the Ligurians without forgetting that 4 days later the stay in Europe will be played after having already had to say goodbye to the Champions League League having failed to pass the group stage, where instead they were able to celebrate Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica.

Space for spare parts

So here’s that for this match against Spezia – entrusted to Laurels and waiting Simple – Allegri, who became the grandfather of his nephew Filippo, should give a shift to rest Vlahovic in favor of Kean, while one between Chiesa and Di Maria will be rested in favor of Soulé. On the left wing, possible bench for Kostic with the opportunity to give space to Shake, saving the Serbian full-back for the trip to Nantes. in defence, Bremer he will have to be replaced as he is disqualified for one round: he will be used in his place ruganior Gatti.





