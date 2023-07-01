Hot flashes in menopause: the best remedies

Menopausal hot flashes often come at inopportune times, creating discomfort for women. Are there any ways to minimize them?

Hot flashes (or hot flashes) in menopause they feel suddenly such as increases in body temperature, especially in the face, neck and chest. During this delicate period of women’s lives, it is estimated that this disorder affects about 85% of them.

An unsettling phenomenon that often creates embarrassment, from which fortunately you can get rid of both with pharmacological therapies (such as Hormone Replacement Therapy) and with natural remedies.

Natural remedies against hot flashes: here are the most effective

Over the centuries, popular wisdom has found effective solutions in natural remedies for every ailment or problem. This is also the case for menopausal disorders. Hot flashes in menopause can be reduced using, for example, herbal extracts rich in vitamins and minerals.

Red clover: natural remedy against hot flashes – tantasalute.it

Examples of these miraculous extracts against hot flashes in menopause are those contained in soybean, red clover and flaxseed oil. These are isoflavones, natural substances that manage to minimize the side effects of HRT, acting just like “natural hormones”.

Another natural remedy that you can try against hot flashes in menopause is thesage extract. It has been seen that this can regulate the sweating process and body temperature, thus reducing the discomfort of hot flashes. Alternatively, supplements can be taken Maca. This is an adaptogenic plant that acts on the regulation of hormone levels, limiting the discomfort of hot flashes during this period.

Finally, they can be of great help Vitamin E, Vitamin B6 and pollen extract. All three are receiving more and more scholarly attention as possible remedies, as well as against hot flashes, also against other menopausal disorders.

In addition to natural remedies, to reduce hot flashes in menopause and live this new phase of one’s life with joy, it can be useful make positive changes in your lifestyle and diet.

Here are some tips:

At home, open the windows and, when you’re outside, look for the shade and bring a fan with you. Dress in breathable, cotton clothing; preferably in layers, so as to remove the superfluous if you are hotDrink lots of water (at least 2 liters a day) and limit the consumption of coffee and alcoholPrefer a diet rich in fruit and vegetables and limit spicy foods and condimentsMaintain an active lifestyle, exercising regularly Try to reduce stress by doing yoga or meditation

Pharmacological therapies can be used against hot flashes in menopause. But even natural remedies and the right lifestyle can be very effective against this annoying disorder and to fully enjoy this new period of life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

