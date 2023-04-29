Hot potato water against weeds in the pavement: how to get rid of them!

A few wild plants bring country house charm into the garden. However, if they multiply rapidly, then it becomes annoying for the hobby gardener. Because weeds in the lawn, in the flower bed or between the joints crowd out the other plants. An environmentally friendly home remedy can help in the fight against ground elder and co. We explain why potato water is particularly effective against weeds.

Hot potato water works faster than vinegar and salt

When it comes to controlling weeds in the pavement, there are very few options to choose from. Many commercially available weed killers are banned and the use of home remedies such as salt and vinegar on paved surfaces is also punished with fines. Potato water offers an eco-friendly alternative that works faster than vinegar and salt and permanently removes weeds.

When cooled, the potato water is not harmful to plants and soil life and can even be used as fertilizer. Hobby gardeners often water their houseplants with potato water in winter to promote growth in spring.

Why hot potato water helps against weeds

However, the situation is different with hot potato water. It penetrates the soil and can damage the roots of wild plants so badly that they die.

Since hot potato water can injure other plants and animals, it can only be used between stones and in joints. Boiling water has no place in the flower bed. However, if it cools down after a while, then the potato water is no longer dangerous for plants, soil life and insects and they can add it to the irrigation water.

It is also said that the starch contained in the potato water clogs the pores of the weeds, effectively killing them. In this regard, however, opinions differ – because these stomata (the pores) of most garden plants are actually located on the lower side of the leaf, where the potato water could only get through targeted spraying of the leaf surface. However, grasses are an exception – in these, the stomata are in the upper as well as in the lower closing tissue.

Use potato water correctly against weeds in the pavement

In order to really achieve the desired effect and permanently remove the weeds in the joints, proceed as follows:

Peel 500g potatoes and cut into small pieces.

Put the potatoes in a large saucepan and boil them without salt.

Strain the water and pour it directly over the plants in the joints.

The above-ground parts of the plant will die off in the next few days. This means that stems, flowers and leaves will turn yellow and wither and can then be easily removed or plucked without much effort. The roots are so weakened that they too will die after a few days. So it doesn’t matter if you removed the whole plant including the root ball.

You can then use the leftover, cooled potato water as a liquid fertilizer for houseplants.

For the best possible results, the water should be poured around 99° Celsius. In principle, this method is one of the most effective. Because you have to repeat the process a maximum of 4 times a year on average to get rid of weeds permanently. Other methods are much more laborious – steam control often takes up to 10 treatments before the weeds are completely destroyed. Burning weeds also entails risks – above all there is a risk of fire. Therefore, these measures are strictly forbidden.