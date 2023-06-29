Hot stone massage: benefits and contraindications

What is hot stone massage and why is it so trendy? Here are all the benefits and also some contraindications of this new trend.

It is called “hot stone” because it uses hot stones and, contrary to what one might think, it is one of the most effective massages around. Its benefits, in fact, go far beyond just the physical aspect, with incredible advantages also on the emotional sphere and mental health. That’s what it’s all about.

Years ago they were the preserve of stars or reserved for the most exclusive wellness centres. With the passage of time, however, massages have spread more and more, to the point of becoming a real fashion. Useful to relax but also to combat some unsightly blemishes, now the sector is increasingly at the forefront.

From beauty massages to sports massages, over the years the massage sector has developed more and more, refining techniques and introducing tools with extraordinary benefits. It is the case of hot stone massage, so called because it uses hot stones to obtain amazing benefits. But what does it consist of?

Hot stone massage, what is it good for and when not to do it?

The hot stone massage has ancient oregano and exploits the power of hot stones applied in direct contact with the body. Be careful, though: these are not just any stones, but polished basalt, a material that lends itself very well to treatment because it is able to retain heat. Once heated, the stones are placed on the back and along the spine.

The heat emanating from the stones has various benefits among which:

Improved circulationRelief from muscle painAid to metabolismReduce tirednessRelaxation of the spineRelaxation of the internal systemsTissue toningDrainage of water retentionBalancing of energies

Just the last aspect, that of energy, makes the hot stone massage technique excellent not only for treating physical problems but also for the treatment of mental and psychological aspects. Not by chance, this type of massage is particularly suitable for those suffering from anxiety and stress, but also for those who want to reduce tension and promote mental relaxation.

Beware of contraindications. Although massage has many benefits, there are some situations that prevent the results. For example, hot stone massage is not recommended in pregnant women, in those suffering from nausea, fever or swollen lymph nodes. Furthermore, this type of massage can only be performed on skin that is perfectly intact and therefore does not have cuts, burns or mycosis.

