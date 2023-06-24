Home » Hot, the alarm of the doctors of Naples: “Risk of tropical diseases”
Health

by admin
Climate change turns the light back on several tropical diseases that could find a ‘new’ life in Italy: dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, zika and West Nile virus. “The transition from scorching heat to thunderstorms that cause temperatures to plummet risks compromising the health of many elderly patients. It is essential that climate change, which is now evident, is followed by changes in the habits of the most fragile citizens”. Speaking are the general practitioners of Fimmg Naples, Corrado Calamaro and Luigi Sparano, alarmed by the enormous number of requests that they and hundreds of colleagues are receiving from the offices of Naples and its province. The doctors are launching an appeal to local institutions to have specific plans for environmental remediation. “Being able to avoid the proliferation of these insects – they warn – could prove to be essential and now there isn’t much time left to anticipate”.

Pay attention to the thermometer, therefore: “In recent days – say the doctors – temperatures have risen above the seasonal average values, causing heat strokes and even serious episodes of fatigue and dehydration. Unlike what happened in the past, however, temperatures at sometimes they collapse due to sudden storms and in this way even colds and virosis multiply”.

To the concern for a now tropical climate is added that of the arrival of diseases with which it was difficult to deal with in the shadow of Vesuvius. The fear of the family doctors of Fimmg Napoli concerns the possibility that this summer we will see the first cases of diseases such as dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, zika and West Nile virus. “In recent weeks – continue Calamaro and Sparano – the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has drawn up new epidemiological reports which highlight the spread of dangerous mosquitoes in Europe. We cannot ignore this alarm, it is important that citizens focus on prevention, which can only be achieved with prudent behaviour, using repellents, covering legs and arms and choosing mosquito nets and coils for the home”. (beraking latest news)

