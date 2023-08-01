Hot weather in Italy and weather warning for thunderstorms tomorrow 2 August: regions at risk

A red dot is back for the heat tomorrow, Wednesday 2 August, according to the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health. At the same time, the Civil Protection reports a yellow weather alert for thunderstorms in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

A city of red dot for heat tomorrow, Wednesday 2 August, another orange dot, and the rest of the cities monitored by the Ministry of Health are divided between yellow and green dots. According to the last heat wave report, tomorrow Campobasso has a red dot, Palermo instead has an orange dot. In the North, on the other hand, it is possible bad weather with thunderstorms. In particular, the Civil Protection Department has issued a yellow weather alert in some sectors of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Heat alert tomorrow 2 August, a city with a red dot

Campobasso is the city with a red dot tomorrow, Wednesday 2 August 2023. Level 3 – as stated on the Ministry of Health website – indicates emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active and non-active people only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases. The longer the heat wave lasts, the greater the negative health effects are expected.

Orange, yellow and green sticker tomorrow 2 August in 26 cities

Tomorrow Palermo is marked with an orange dot for the heat (risk level 2), all the other cities are divided between yellow and green dots. The yellow cities are Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rome. Green dots for Bolzano, Brescia, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Genoa, Messina, Milan, Naples, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona, Viterbo.

Bad weather, orange and yellow weather alert for thunderstorms tomorrow 22 July: regions at risk

Bad weather, weather alert tomorrow 2 August in a region

On the Civil Protection website we find the criticality bulletin for tomorrow, Wednesday 2 August. AND yellow weather alert for storm risk in the following sectors of Friuli Venezia Giulia: Levante / Karst basin, Tagliamento and Torre mountain basin, Isonzo basin and Udine and Gorizia plain, Livenza and Lemene basin.

The weather forecast for tomorrow 2 August

After a sunny and dry first part of the day everywhere, by late evening some unstable phenomena could affect the central-western Alpine and pre-Alpine sectors according to the weather forecast for tomorrow, 2 August. Elsewhere the weather will always be sunny and dry, with gradually warmer temperatures especially in the South.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

