The heat will also go to the head. But the organ that most fears high temperatures is the heart. Even if in the summer those suffering from hypertension could feel better and even halve or suspend the use of drugs, the vasodilator effect triggered by high temperatures can lower blood pressure values ​​so as to create a cascade of “failure” of other organs. Heatstroke is a true medical emergency, so much so that of all natural disasters, extreme heat is the number one killer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook