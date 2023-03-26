Of Health editorial

Blue facades and many initiatives Hotels, gyms and shops of the District Central Committee adhere to the Day of 2 April by lighting up interiors and facades in blue, the color symbol of autism

Mercato Centrale Milano and some large hotels in the Central Station area belonging to the Centrale District will light up in blue on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day on 2 April. The initiative is part of a series of activities that the Committee, made up of the most prestigious hotels and shops in the Station district and Piazza Repubblica, has put in place to help raise public awareness on the subject with the collaboration of various associations engaged for years with children, families and institutions.

From Thursday 30 March to Sunday 2 Aprilwith different lighting dates, the facades of large hotels NYX Hotel Milan, Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale, Starhotels Echo. they will light up bluesince 2007 the color chosen by the UN to draw attention to autism, while Mercato Centrale will illuminate its spaces. Saturday 1 April, at 5.00 pm, Mercato Centrale will always host the talk «Blue Hearts. Autism and gender culture» conducted by Luisa Di Biagio, author, psychotherapist and activist of the Cascina BLU association. Guests, book presentations and free interventions to talk about the “rebel minds” and their unique language.

MUP (Milano Urban Padel)new member of the Centrale District, will participate by offering sportsmen in the center a t-shirt with the photo of the mural dedicated to autism painted on the facade of the Sure Hotel Astoria of viale Murillo, recently damaged by vandals.

Il Best Western Hotel Madisona member of the Centrale District, has long since joined the «Inclusive Hotel» project conceived by the L’Abilità Onlus association which has developed a series of expedients intended for the specific reception of autistic people: from attention to sounds and noises, to the use of monochrome. “Children with autism are on the increase, the data speak of 1 child every 77 aged 7-9, mainly males, with a percentage 4.4 higher than females – explains Carlo Riva, Director of the non-profit organization L’Abilità — also creator of “Museum for all”, a museum accessibility project for people with intellectual disabilities — One of the greatest struggles for people with autism and especially for their family members and caregivers, is living everyday life. Families of a person with autism spectrum disorder are unlikely to travel, for example. For this reason, with the “Inclusive Hotel” project, conceived by L’bilità together with the Best Western group, the accessible holiday experience is also open to people with autism with spaces and environments that respect the needs of people with autism and above all adequate training for all staff». «It is important to raise awareness among operators and guests in order to always make everyone feel welcome» underlines the president of the Centrale District, Maurizio Naro. «I am proud that the Centrale District has chosen to join the Day of April 2 – comments Camilla Doni, of the board of Centrale, owner of Bw Hotel Madison who created the mural in via Murillo with her family – As hoteliers we address people arriving from all over the world and bearers of differences to be understood and valued in the spirit of inclusiveness at 360 degrees».