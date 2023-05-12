“Hour of the Garden Birds” 2023: Now count again | > – Guide

Status: 05/11/2023 5:10 p.m Which birds fly through gardens and parks most often? NABU wants to determine this at the “Hour of the Garden Birds”. Nature lovers can help and keep count – from May 12th to 14th.

Whether in the garden or on meadows and trees in the middle of the city: numerous birds also live in populated areas. In order to find out how the stocks have developed, NABU traditionally calls for its campaign on the second weekend in May. From May 12th to 14th, 2023, as many nature lovers as possible should observe the birds in their neighborhood, count them and inform the conservationists of the result.

How does climate change affect birds in the garden?

“This time we also want to look at changes in the bird world as a result of the climate crisis,” says NABU Federal Managing Director Leif Miller. A winner of the warmer winter weather could be the collared pigeon, which is being sighted more and more frequently. The tree sparrow is different. The sparrow species is being counted less and less and is considered endangered. “It competes with the stronger house sparrow. That’s why it’s more common in rural areas. There it’s threatened by intensive land use because it can hardly find seeds, insects or nesting sites,” says Miller.

Watch for birds for an hour

Report observations:

Report observations:

via online form: The data can be recorded and evaluated quickly and inexpensively on the "Hour of the Garden Birds" website (until May 22, 2023). By post: Registration forms can be sent by May 22nd to: NABU, Hour of the Garden Birds, 10469 Berlin by phone: On May 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there is a free phone number: 0800 -11 57 115.

Participation is easy: look out for birds in the garden, on the balcony or from a park bench for an hour, note the observations and then report them to NABU. Important: do not count birds twice. If a sparrow flies into view five times in an hour, this only counts as one bird. If five sparrows can be seen at the same time, a five is entered. A practical one Counting aid for printing and Further information is available online from the Nature Conservation Union. There you can also get a bird guide as Download smartphone app.

Anyone who takes part in the count can also win something: NABU is giving away binoculars, nesting boxes, bird baths and bird identification books.

Identify trends and better protect animals

With the “Hour of the Garden Birds” and the sister campaign “Hour of the Winter Birds”, NABU wants to find out which bird species are most common in towns and villages. From the results, the experts derive trends in the development of the various populations. The first “Hour of the Garden Birds” took place in 2005. In 2022, almost 67,000 people nationwide took part in the campaign. The house sparrow took first place among the 1.5 million registered birds, followed by the blackbird, great tit and starling.

