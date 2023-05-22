House of Science, a ‘virtual’ library with the latest scientific studies

It’s online “House of Sciences” the new web section of the Menarini Foundation website, which hosts the updated edition of the virtual scientific library, dedicated to 9 therapeutic areas, including the Coronavirus Library. The aim of the initiative is to encourage the updating and training of health professionals, through scientific information certified by the “Olympus” of editors, thanks to the collaboration with the British Medical Journal.

Orienting yourself in a labyrinth of studies and data produced in large quantities is not easy, not even for insiders. Like a compass it comes like this the virtual library of the Menarini Foundation, which continues to promote scientific culture and education with online updating and training of all healthcare professionals, even more than during the Covid emergency.

A free archive

The goal is to provide a database (archive), free of charge and easily accessible in one click by doctors and specialists, with a collection of scientific articles on the most recent progress relating to 9 therapeutic areasamong those that most frequently impact the population: Internal Medicine, the first available from today onlineCoronavirus, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Infectious diseases, Oncology, Pain medicine, Hematology and Pneumology.

The selection

The initiative makes use of the collaboration of an exceptional ‘librarian’, the British Medical Journal. The top editor will choose scientific articlesthen subjected to a subsequent selection performed by a team responsible for the therapeutic area coordinated by illustrious experts and finally made available to healthcare professionals.

The contributions of each area will be updated every two months, cataloged and divided by topic, in order to make consultation easier and more immediate, passing from prevention to ongoing trials and from diagnostic challenges to the therapies used.

Certified information

“The purpose of the initiative is to encourage the virtuous exchange of certified information and to freely share the knowledge gained by the international scientific community on the specific thematic areas updated from time to time. Our hope is that this new service will facilitate the understanding of topics complex and rapidly and constantly evolving and which can be useful to healthcare professionals who are always looking for the best in patient care” – he explains Lorenzo Melanipresident and scientific director of the Menarini Foundation .