Household mold infection and children in the hospital: Tori Spelling’s alarm. It could happen to anyone

Tori Spelling raises alarm over house mold infection and health risks for children. Find out about the symptoms and precautions.

Household mold infection is a serious problem that can affect anyone, including children. Recently, actress Tori Spelling has raised the alarm regarding this health threat, after personally addressing the issue at his home.

House mold can cause significant symptoms and health problems, especially in children. Furthermore, the little ones can be particularly sensitive to the effects of mold due to their still developing immune systems. Below you will find some tips to consider.

How to avoid mold infection

Mold develops in damp, poorly ventilated environments, such as cellars, bathrooms, or areas with water infiltration. It’s important be aware of the signs of mold, such as dark spots on the walls, unpleasant odors or the appearance of visible mould. But how to keep the situation under control? Read on, here are some precautions you will need to pay particular attention to.

First of all carefully inspect problem areas checking damp areas or areas with obvious signs of mold in your home. You may need to seek professional help for an accurate assessment. If there is, remove the mold safely. In case it is in small areas, you can try to remove it with soap and water or with specific products. However, if the infestation is widespread or affects porous surfaces such as drywall, it is advisable to call in an expert for effective removal.

Furthermore improves ventilation making sure areas prone to moisture, such as the bathroom or kitchen, are well ventilated. Use air extractors or open windows to promote air circulation and reduce humidity. Always check and repair water leaks, since infiltrations can favor the development of mould. Finally maintain cleanliness and hygiene, in fact maintaining a good cleanliness throughout the house can help prevent mold from forming.

Mold infections they tend to affect mainly the upper respiratory tract and in more serious cases they can also involve the pulmonary tracts. If you suspect mold in your home, it’s vital you take immediate steps to fix the problem and protect your family’s health.

The most common symptoms to watch for in the presence of mold infections include a runny nose, red eyes, colds, asthma, dermatitis, nasal congestion, itchy throat and, in severe cases, bronchopneumonia and wheezing. Fortunately, mold infections are not common as well they affect only about 3% of people allergic. However, in the presence of persistent symptoms, it is advisable to undergo tests and medical checks for a timely diagnosis. Alone after the diagnosis it is possible to access any pharmacological therapies.