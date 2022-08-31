After analyzing the online conversations related to Giorgia MeloniDataMediaHub continues the path that will take us until the day after the elections by analyzing those relating to the leader of the Democratic Party.

We have analyzed, exclusively for Italian Tech, the online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs) relating to Enrico Letta in the last thirty days.

Over the period of time taken into consideration, the citations were more than? 491 thousandby over 34 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares)? almost 4.1 million people. A volume of conversations, of unique authors and of subjects involved clearly lower than those emerging from our analysis relating to the leader of FdI.

Volume of conversations that generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen” of 1,740 billion. Potential scope that is reasonably estimated to be 87 billion impressions, of exposures to content relating to Letta, gross of duplications. So if, as we have seen, the citations are lower the contents relating to the leader of the PD, on the other hand, have a greater scopethat is to say, all other things being equal, they were seen by more people than Meloni.





Net the prevalence of males e you aged between 25 and 34, mainly interested, based on the content they post or interact with online, in legal matters, politics and family.

The peak of Letta-related conversations came in early August. To be precise, on 2 August when the alliance with Together for the Future was made official and Di Maio’s candidacy on the Democratic Party lists, and reached the maximum, with about 33 thousand citations in a single day, on 7 August when instead the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, announced the decision to break the alliance with the PD, reached only a few days earlier.





As for Meloni, albeit to a lesser extent, there is one prevalence of negative sentimentof emotions and, indeed, negative feelings contained in online verbalizations by people.

It can also be seen from the “emoji cloud”, from the cloud of the 100 most used emojis in association with people’s utterances about Letta, where anger and hilarity lead to positivity.





Above all, it is interesting to note that the claimor if you prefer the slogan, chosen by the Democratic Party for this election campaign, “Choose”, you do not appear in the “tag cloud”, that is the cloud of the 100 most used hashtags in online conversations concerning Letta. Finally, it should be noted that always in the last thirty days the PD has invested 34,679 euros in advertisements on Facebook.