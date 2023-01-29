Flaxseeds not only bring benefits to our health, but also negative effects if you exaggerate a little too much with the quantity.

And, in fact, the border is really very thin between one aspect and another: sometimes, in fact, it is thought that exaggerating, especially in terms of foods of this kind, can be good for you. But, more often than not, that’s not quite how things go.

And this speech also concerns flax seeds which, recently, have also been experiencing great popularity in Italy. In fact, we can say that at least a large portion of our population has them in their kitchen cupboards. Flax seeds, as the name suggests, derive from flax, a herbaceous plant that is born annually and grows spontaneously.

However, the same can also be grown and used to obtain imported textile fibers. The fruit, precisely the seeds, are also used to create infusions capable of healing inflammations both internal and external. Not to mention some important properties, such as in mineral salts, in lipids not protein. But, one might say, not all that is gold always glitters!

In fact, flax seeds can be harmful if consumed too much. However, before focusing on them, it is good to take a look at other interesting investigations. For example, a recent study has shown that cancers can actually be contagious! Or, in addition to seeds, you have to be careful with sausages and cold cuts, which can cause type 2 diabetes! After this not so happy news, let’s see how to be careful when we take flax seeds.

Too many flax seeds are bad, what happens to our body and how do they attack our health?

First of all, let’s start the discussion, perhaps, from one of the most basic and common situations: you could develop allergies with flax seeds. Indeed, this is what happens when consumption is too exaggerated, but it is a lesson that applies to many foods. The first alarm bells that warn us of being allergic to it or of developing the allergy in question are precise. Let’s talk about redness, itching, vomiting, swelling and diarrhea.

Also, however much they may be able to calm the inflammations, on the other hand, flax seeds, if taken in excessive quantities, can even damage such a situation. Not to mention, then, how they can put you at risk woman’s health. In fact, such a food could ruin the hormonal balance, but also the menstrual cycle.

Among other things, those suffering from polycystic ovaries can develop serious pathologies that are really risky. We are talking about uterine cancer and fibromatous uterus. Furthermore, it is even absolutely forbidden to take flax seeds during both pregnancy that the period of feeding timesince they can generate problems for mothers and their fetus.

Another interesting aspect concerns the fibre: the seeds are really very rich in them and, in fact, they are used to combat unpleasant situations such as constipation. Well, if you overdo it, you can have the opposite effect: diarrhea, abdominal and stomach pain, bloating and incontinence. To these are added the intestinal obstructions, or the blockage of the passage, in the intestine, of food, but also liquids, gases and digestive type secretions. In addition, they are totally not recommended if you take gods medicines.

How is it best to hire them? Whole or ground?

Obviously, we want to reiterate that all these effects occur when you tend to overdo flaxseed. Conversely, if you take the right amount, then you are in no danger.

That said, it’s also good to know when to grind them and when not. Eg, it is good to take them whole, but also ground, if you want to regularize the progress of the intestine, or if you want to absorb dietary fat. In both cases, however, we must not forget to accompany everything by drinking a large amount of water.

Instead, it is better to take them ground when you want to increase your omega3 intake. Furthermore, in this case, the ideal would be to grind them yourself, and then keep everything in the fridge in closed containers. This holiday of theirs in our fridge, however, shouldn’t last more than a day.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.