How are eggs stored after purchase? Tips to avoid serious consequences on the health of the family

Eggs are a food widely used in the kitchen but also very dangerous because they are totally natural and therefore subject to important variations.

Land eggs can never be missing in the refrigerators of those who really love to cook. Ideal for an omelette, to prepare desserts, for a quick sandwich, this ingredient has versatility at home, resulting in a real ‘must’.

The best choice would be to buy them for consumption so as to have them fresh, even better from a trusted farmer. However, this is difficult in most cases, prompting many people to buy them with respect to the date of consumption and to keep them in the fridge for days on end.

Although, however, many have this habit, not everyone knows what are the necessary precautions to follow in order to correctly store the eggs and avoid future risks.

Eggs: how to store them correctly to avoid risks

There are those who keep them in the fridge and those who prefer them outside, but What is the correct way to store eggs? Despite what one might think, the safest way to store eggs is definitely in the refrigerator. And the reason for this ‘discovery’ is by no means so obvious. Let’s find out why together.

The refrigerator allows Salmonella, if present, not to proliferate, thus avoiding major health risks. And it also allows you to preserve eggs in the long term. Another ‘detail’ to underline and, apparently, not to be taken lightly: eggs should never be stored in the door, as many do, but in the center of the refrigerator. Indeed, it is only in this part of the appliance that the temperature is more stable, guaranteeing perfect safety of the ingredient.

Even if the date indicated is about a month, in reality the ideal is to consume the eggs within two weeks and no later. The more time passes, the more the internal chamber swells, making it lose its freshness and integrity. They are always to be eaten cooked, better to avoid experimenting with raw which can pose a health risk. Doubts? Just dip the egg into a half-filled glass of water. If it sinks, it’s not to be eaten, if it stays afloat it’s fresh and if it’s suspended, it’s at the limit and therefore to be consumed very quickly. The technique is never wrong because the bigger the internal chamber, the more the egg tends to go downwards and therefore it has already been produced for a long time.