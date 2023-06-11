How are Skoda cars doing? Quality, reliability and problems according to owners and tests in the last 2-3 years

Skoda it is a car brand that does not fall into the luxury car category. Although it is often compared to Audi, BMW and Mercedes, its characteristics are not equivalent. Skoda is distinguished by its reliability and offers a high level of comfort. According to evaluations by JD Power, for example, Skoda ranks among the most reliable car brands on the market, having fewer problems than BMW for every 100 vehicles. But let’s see better:

Skoda cars, how they go

Quality, reliability and Skoda car problems

Skoda cars, how they go

Skoda stands out in the automotive sector for the production of robust and reliable vehicles, with an ever-increasing focus on safety and reliability. Thanks to its affiliation with Wolfsburg, Skoda has embarked on a path of innovation in the area of ​​electrification and plans to launch its first completely zero-emission range by 2025.

Skoda Fabia it features clean, classic lines, with a well-constructed, roomy and practical cockpit. It offers good standard equipment and a variety of attractive options at affordable prices. It shares the same mechanical base as the Audi A1, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo, guaranteeing a safe and predictable driving, combined with an appreciable comfort. The MPI version is ideal for those who do not use the car intensively or for new drivers, while the 95 HP TSI offers more dynamic performance with slightly higher running costs.

Skoda Scala It is notable for its spacious interior, including plenty of cargo capacity in the trunk, that are also practical and well built. The bodywork has a pleasant and discreet design. The engines provide good responsiveness and genuine car response, making driving easier. The DSG dual clutch transmission represents an added value. The Ambition version offers a satisfactory equipment, while the Style version offers a rich equipment without excessive cost. The 110 bhp 1.0-litre engine stands out for its lively performance and low fuel consumption.

Skoda Octavia It’s a sedan with a slightly sportier design and a large tailgate that opens to a huge trunk. The passenger compartment is very spacious, with a simple but refined design, including a digital dashboard. The car offers light and smooth steering, quite good comfort and numerous driver assistance systems. The versions with the 1.0 petrol engine also offer adequate performance. For those who drive over 15,000 km a year, it is recommended to opt for a TDI or G-TEC version. The comfortable e-TEC version 1.0 represents an interesting alternative.

Skoda Superb It is an elegant and classic large sedan, which also offers a high level of practicality thanks to the generously sized tailgate and trunk. The cabin is traditional, finished with precision and extremely spacious. There is always a great feeling of security, and despite the important dimensions, the handling is good. The DSG robotic gearbox is a valid option. The 1.5 TSI version offers good performance at a price

Skoda Kamiq is a front-wheel drive compact crossover that focuses on safety, offering numerous driver assistance systems as standard. Guarantees space and comfort thanks to a careful work of suspension and soundproofing. Even with large wheels, the vehicle manages to offer adequate comfort on bad roads, while the steering proves to be precise. All available engines are responsive, and the 1.5 turbo engine stands out for its liveliness, while maintaining low fuel consumption. The 1.0 version is just as interesting, especially for those who prefer a manual gearbox, and the 95 bhp version offers satisfactory performance. The CNG-powered G-TEC variants are an attractive choice, even if the future price of CNG remains uncertain.

Skoda Karoq it is a compact crossover with a spacious interior, including the possibility of sliding the rear sofa, and one of the largest trunks in its category. It is also available in the 4×4 all-wheel drive version. The car is designed to prioritize comfort and relaxed driving, aided by light steering. Agility is more than satisfactory and the engines offer good performance. The dual-clutch gearbox proves effective. The Ambition version equipped with the 1.0 engine, supplemented with some options, offers a good driving experience. Alternatively, for those who do over 25,000km a year, the 150PS TDI version is very lively and economical.

Skoda Kodiaq It is the first large SUV produced by the Czech automaker. It features solid construction and ample interior space, including generous boot space and, as an option, a third row of seats suitable for two adults, though not for extended journeys. Despite its important dimensions, the car offers a certain agility in driving, above all by setting the DCC electronic suspension in Sport mode (optional). The TDI Style version, equipped with a 150 HP engine and front-wheel drive, offers a wide range of accessories, low fuel consumption and good responsiveness. The 4×4 all-wheel drive version costs significantly more.

Quality, reliability and Skoda car problems

Skoda Octavia ha successfully maintained the 5 star rating in the Euro Ncap crash tests, also following the introduction of new and more stringent assessment criteria. The brand’s most successful model achieved a total score of 81%.

Within the scope of new more stringent test criteria, the fourth generation of the Skoda Octavia successfully defended the 5 stars obtained in the Euro NCAP crash tests, clearly confirming its reputation as one of the safest vehicles in its class. The new assessment will remain valid across the European Union, the United Kingdom and Norway until the end of 2028.

Skoda Octavia it scored a remarkable 86% for adult occupant protection and 84% for child passenger protection, out of a possible maximum score. When it comes to standard safety assistance systems, the Octavia has seen an improvement over 2019, going from 79% to 81%.

Callbacks are technical procedures ordered by car manufacturers to identify and resolve any design flaws, component anomalies or problems that have arisen during vehicle production. Checks and any reset operations are carried out free of charge at the manufacturer’s authorized service network. Recalls can also come up during road tests and owner trials of the car.

Regarding the specific recalls of Skoda models:

Skoda Karoq and Kodiaq. A non-conformity has been found in the weld connecting the brake pedal plate to the brake pedal lever. In order to prevent the risk of separation of the two components in the event of stresses, thus compromising the braking capacity, subject the vehicle to a free check at an authorized workshop of the manufacturer.

Skoda Citigo. We have identified the possibility that the towing eye, located in the on-board tools and fixed to the front and rear bumpers using special seats, may have inadequate welding, resulting in a reduction in strength. Pulling forces could cause them to break, creating a potential risk of an accident.

Skoda Octavia. The top model of the Czech automaker has an overload problem in the ABS and ESP control units, which could lead to the deactivation of these two important electronic control systems. The owners of the 3,774 affected vehicles have been asked to take the vehicle to an authorized garage for inspection, as indicated in the formal communication received.

Skoda Superb. The six-speed DSG dual clutch transmission ECU had a potential instability problem, which required reprogramming. In some specimens, the control system detected overheating of the clutch following excessive stress, even if the actual temperature remains within normal limits and no obvious anomalies are detected.