The health conditions of King Charles they are under the magnifying glass of millions of British subjects who have doubts about the conditions of the new King. As we have told, the photos of the king’s amni that appeared red and swollen fueled rumors and rumors. And so did Dr. Gareth Nyesenior lecturer at the University of Chester, al Daily Star explained what could be behind this problem.

One of the hypotheses in the field is that of edema: “It is a condition in which the body begins to retain fluids in the limbs, normally legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, causing them to swell. Edema is a common condition and mainly affects people over the age of 65, as the ability to control liquids is limited “.

Another cause could be that of arthritis: “Another common condition in over 60s. Often it affects three main areas of the hand: the thumb joint or both. joints of the dita, which become stiff, painful and swollen. Although medications can help with the pain, the swelling can remain, “said Dr. Nye. Finally he added,” Uncommon causes can include a high-salt diet leading to fluid retention. Some medications can also cause swelling as a side effect, such as blood pressure medications or steroid medications. ”