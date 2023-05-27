How bad is drinking alcohol? Here’s what happens to your body (especially when you overdo it)

Heavy drinkers are at risk of muscle loss and frailty in later life, according to new research from the University of East Anglia just published in the magazine Calcified Tissue International. The study looked at data from the UK Biobank on nearly 200,000 people aged between 37 and 73. The amount of alcohol people (mostly in their 50s and 60s) drank was looked at and compared to the amount of muscle. Those who drank a lot of alcohol had a smaller amount of muscle than people who drank less. Bone loss became really problematic when people drank 10 or more units per daywhich is the equivalent of about a bottle of wine or four or five pints of beer.

One more reason to stop drinking: lack of muscles (also called sarcopenia) leads the elderly at serious risk of frailty and fractureswhich indirectly increase the risk of premature death.