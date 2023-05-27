How bad is drinking alcohol? Here’s what happens to your body (especially when you overdo it)

Muscles are lost Heavy drinkers are at risk of muscle loss and frailty in later life, according to new research from the University of East Anglia just published in the journal Calcified Tissue International. The study looked at data from the UK Biobank of nearly 200,000 people aged between 37 and 73. The amount of alcohol that people (mostly in their 50s and 60s) drank was looked at and compared to the amount of muscle. Those who drank a lot of alcohol had fewer muscles than people who drank less. Bone loss became really problematic when people drank 10 or more units per daywhich is the equivalent of about a bottle of wine or four to five pints of beer.

One more reason to stop drinking: lack of muscles (also called "sarcopenia") leads the elderly at serious risk of frailty and fractureswhich indirectly increase the risk of premature death.

It is carcinogenic Data showing a correlation between cancer and alcohol they are now very solid and are at least seven types of cancer directly linked to excess (mouth, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, liver, pancreas, colorectal and breast); in addition, the large EPIC study (European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition) pointed out that alcohol consumption is related to 10 percent of male cancers and 3 per cent of women.

It hurts the heart The relationship between heart rate and alcohol intake has long been known. In general, excessive doses of alcohol, by exerting an exciting action on the cells of the heart, can cause increased heart rate and facilitate the onset of arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation. It should also be remembered that chronic alcohol intake in significant doses can lead to the development of dilative cardiomyopathy, which causes an increase in the volumes of the cardiac chambers (atria and ventricles) and a reduction in contractility: two crucial conditions for the onset of atrial fibrillation. Alcohol also promotespressure risewhich is itself a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Addictive Alcohol is comparable to narcotic substances and in young people it can be especially risky because it can impair brain maturation, especially in areas involved in impulse control. In adolescence the maturation of the brain is not complete, for example the limbic area matures after the age of 20. That's why in some countries, such as the United States, there is a ban on the use of alcohol under the age of 21. The "acceptable" quantities are: below a glass of wine for women (equal to a small beer or shot of liqueur) and two glasses for men per day. The amount is halved for people over 65 and for minors must be zero (as indicated by the Ministry of Health).

Worsens sexual performance Alcohol abuse has a negative effect on the general metabolic balance; an obvious and well-known effect is the alteration of the fertility but also sexual performancewhich in both sexes get much worse when alcohol is exceeded (in men because reduces blood flow to the penis hindering erection, in women because it causes vaginal dryness).

It alters cognitive functions and predisposes to dementia Alcohol is bad for the brain: it causes a state of persistent inflammation that compromises the ability to think in a totally lucid way. Furthermore, it is an important risk factor for cognitive decline.

May interfere with medications Many medicines are metabolized by the same systems used by alcohol which, therefore, can increase or decrease their effectiveness.

Reduces reaction times Excess alcohol impairs attention span and causes drowsiness: it should therefore never be taken if you drive, because it can greatly increase the risk of road accidents. It is no coincidence, unfortunately, that alcohol is there leading cause of death in the under 24sprecisely because of the accidents it causes.

Weakens the immune system It has an inflammatory effect in various organs, including brain and liverand also gives greater sensitivity to infections. Furthermore, thanks to its inflammatory action and beyond, it creates direct organ damage such as liver cirrhosis.

Reduces the absorption of vitamins There are many vitamins whose absorption is impaired, from those of the B group to vitamins A, D and E.

Causes malnutrition or weight gain Alcohol alters the ability to absorb nutrients in the intestine, so if you exaggerate there is a substantial risk of malnutrition and weight changes body: it is composed of carbohydrates, therefore sugars.