How bad is getting angry for your health?

Anger, if managed correctly, can be a positive emotion that spurs change. However, if not properly controlled, it can have destructive consequences, both for ourselves and those around us.

Uncontrolled anger can lead to arguments, acts of physical violence, abuse, aggression and self-harm. But in reality, negative emotions, and the chemistry behind the mental processes that cause them, can have harmful effects on our healthLet’s see them together.

The physical and chemical effects of anger

When we are angry, our body generates excessive production of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. The heart rate accelerates, as does blood pressure, to provide a greater quantity of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles that are most stressed. Breathing becomes faster and deeper to meet increased oxygen needs. Furthermore, body temperature tends to increase due to increased metabolism. To eliminate excess heat produced by the body, the skin begins to sweat, thus allowing the body to cool down.

The continued presence of stress-related chemicals and related metabolic changes that occur with prolonged, unmanaged anger can inevitably damage numerous body systems in the long term. Chronic anger can increase heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels in the body. This constant state of arousal can put strain on the heart and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, stroke and heart failure.

The immune system, the digestive system, and anger

Continuous exposure to related chemicals Stress can weaken the immune system. This makes the body more susceptible to infection and disease, slowing its ability to heal and increasing the risk of chronic conditions. Chronic stress can negatively affect digestion, causing problems such as heartburn, ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome and appetite disorders. Additionally, increased cortisol levels can promote the accumulation of abdominal fat, increasing the risk of obesity and metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

Disorders related to the endocrine and musculoskeletal systems

The increased cortisol levels associated with uncontrolled anger can interfere with the functioning of the endocrine system. This can affect the regulation of hormones, leading to hormonal imbalances that can cause problems such as infertility, irregular menstrual cycles and decreased sexual desire. The increased muscle tension and reduced blood circulation associated with anger can cause muscle pain, tension, headaches and even chronic conditions such as fibromyalgia. Furthermore, constant and perennial states of anger can also negatively affect our sleep, we remind readers of the extraordinary importance of rest for our body, sleeping badly, in fact, negatively affects all our activities.

Social problems

Some people struggle to manage their anger and they display uncontrolled outbursts of anger. This unbridled anger can result in violent behavior or physical abuse. As a result, those who cannot control their temper may find themselves isolated from their family and friends. It is important to note that some people who frequently display angry outbursts may have low self-esteem. They use their anger as a tool to manipulate others and feel powerful, trying to somehow compensate for their lack of personal security.

