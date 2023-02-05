It may be in the pesci the key to studying neurodegenerative diseases, such as that of Alzheimer, and to study the complex functions of the nervous system, such as cognition. Leading the way is Italian research, conducted by zoologists from Department of Life Sciences and Biotechnology dell’University of Ferrara. Published in the magazine Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, research has shown that a gene crucial for cognitive development in mammals is just as important in fish. The latter can therefore become a useful model for studying complex diseases, such as neurodegenerative ones.

The gene is called bdnf and the fish on which the research was conducted is lo zebrafishwhich has long been used in genetics laboratories and which is now becoming a “new key model for the study of the nervous system”, observes the research coordinator, Cristiano Bertolucci. “The zebrafish – he continues – is recognized as a new key model for the study of the nervous system, even if some researchers are struggling to break away from traditional models, such as the mouse”. The research is therefore the culmination of a project supported from the outset by the University of Ferrara with funding for the laboratory.

“This project was born from the hypothesis that there are basic cognitive modules common to all vertebrates,” he says. Tyrone Lucon-Xiccato, first author of the study. “The idea is based on data collected over decades of studies, which until now had not yet found a genetic confirmation”. It thus emerged that fish that have higher levels of the bdnf gene learn faster, while “enormous cognitive deficits” are observed when the same gene is silenced.

Thanks to this result, the zoology research group of the University of Ferrara has recently been included in the national project “Neuroscience and Neuropharmacology Extended Partnership” funded by the Ministry for University and Research. The ministry also co-financed a doctoral scholarship as part of the National recovery and resilience plan (Pnrr) which will allow a young researcher from the University of Ferrara to further study the effects of the absence of the bdnf gene in zebrafish.