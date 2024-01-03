How can digitalization help public health?

How can we use digital technologies to reduce the imbalance between supply and demand? By designing “digital automata” that they can carry out some low-risk tasks or that allow them to spend less time on others that doctors or nurses do today.

It is common opinion that digitalisation is a strategic lever for improving the National Health Service. The digitalisation of processes can, but is not a given, generate value for healthcare professionals, citizens and the healthcare system. I have written several articles on this topic, which you can for example find here or at this link or here. I will therefore not repeat a series of concepts that I have already expressed and which unfortunately are not often applied in digital health investments and projects.

The reflection I want to make today concerns where digitalisation should be directed and how it should be used. The vast majority of projects concern support for healthcare processes with a strong emphasis on management aspects, less on clinical and healthcare ones. Digital is a tool to support healthcare professionals to help them enter and access information, generate lists and workflows, produce reports and files. Even the most advanced systems, such as CDSS, are still support tools for clinicians. Very little is done for patients, despite the fact that for years there has been talk of putting them at the center of the NHS.

There is a lack of vision and perspective to create systems to replace health professionals in some tasks although the NHS is in deep crisis due to a shortage of doctors and nurses and the now profound imbalance between supply and demand. It is naturally understandable that when talking about healthcare and medicine there is great difficulty in considering the hypothesis that, as has happened in all industrial and service sectors, “agents” or “systems” can be used to carry out certain tasks. There is a line, which for many is insurmountable, between what digital can do and what is the exclusive prerogative of human beings.

Yet there are several areas in which we entrust our lives to machines and digital systems, such as the instrumental landing of a plane in conditions of low visibility (there are pilots but these are based on digital technologies and instruments, when not all pilot car), assisted and autonomous driving of cars (we are now there), the cardiac stimulus of a pacemaker to remain in the medical field.

I’m not talking about relying completely on “digital doctors” or “digital nurses” but to start designing and using “digital automata” that can carry out some tasks at low risk or that allow less time to be spent on others: self-triage to direct the patient to the correct setting or reduce waiting times in the emergency room; the education and care management of chronic patients or those undergoing hospitalization follow-up; confirmation of a therapy; the answer to simple questions and so on.

That is, moving from the logic of support to that of the operational sphere so as to increase the efficiency of healthcare professionals and assist and treat a greater number of patients with the same resources. This is what happened in factories, where robots did not replace workers but made it possible to increase productivity, in agriculture, in service companies. It’s true, healthcare and medicine are more complex but that doesn’t mean that digital technologies can’t be used to carry out some tasks.

I repeat, it is not a question of replacing doctors and nurses, but of equipping them with digital tools, viewed and monitored by them, which can help them do more and perhaps better. The alternative is to witness, helplessly, the collapse of the National Health Service and the increase in inequality between those who can use private healthcare and those who cannot.

Happy 2024!

I like:

I like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

