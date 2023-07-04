how can this be explained? – breaking latest news

by Stefano Parini

Before embarking on an effort, it is worthwhile to evaluate blood glucose and urinary ketones, which can give an early indication of insulin deficiency: abnormal values ​​​​should suggest postponing

I am writing to try to understand what happens to my father’s blood sugar after physical activity. He has diabetes and is treated with some medicines; he is quite attentive to feeding. By measuring his blood sugar he noticed a notable increase after making great physical efforts (for example three hours of walking in the mountains). We’re talking about 320 blood sugar after physical activity and before lunch, against the 220 he usually finds at rest before a meal. He will have to go back to the Diabetic Center in two months for a checkup and see if the therapy is adequate. What could be the cause of the increase in blood sugar after prolonged and intense activity?

Stefano Parini, internist, Ausl Ferrara, Association of Diabetologists answers (GO TO THE FORUM)

To answer your question, we must consider that every intense physical activity raises the levels of adrenaline, a hormone that causes an increase in blood sugar. And so the glycemic measurements it reports shouldn’t come as a surprise. it is good to point out that regular physical activity, suitable for the physical shape of the person concerned, is a cornerstone of the lifestyle – together with nutrition – without which it is not possible to have adequate control of blood sugar. Scientific evidence currently strongly and clearly recommends at least 150 minutes/week of moderate/intense intensity physical activity (50-70% of maximum heart rate) and/or at least 75 minutes/week of vigorous physical exercise (>70% of maximal heart rate); it must be spread over at least three days/week and there must be no more than two consecutive days without activity.

Evaluate blood sugar

On the other hand, the intense (and occasional?) physical effort involved in three hours of walking in the mountains is different: prudence dictates that before undertaking an activity like this it is best to consult your family doctor and trusted diabetologist. I will not go into the merits of your father’s current status (with glycemic control), as I do not have any useful reference elements, such as the last value of HbA1c (glycated hemoglobin A1c), current therapy, reasonable goals identified on the basis to the overall clinical situation and biological age. However, before embarking on an intense effort, I recommend evaluating blood sugar (and if possible urinary ketones, which can give an early indication of insulin deficiency): an anomalous value should suggest postponing. Last but not least, it is essential to be able to guarantee an adequate and continuous supply of water during all physical effort, especially in the event of hyperglycemia.

