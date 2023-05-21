“How can you avoid the risk of recurrence after acute diverticulitis?”- breaking latest news

Of Pierpaolo Sileri

I had a rather painful episode of diverticulitis which resolved with antibiotics, rest and fasting. I’m 54 years old and I didn’t know I had diverticula. I am afraid that the episode may reoccur. What should I do?

He answers Pierpaolo SileriDirector of Colon-Proctological Surgery and Chronic Intestinal Diseases Unit, San Raffaele Hospital, Milan

She suffered from uncomplicated acute diverticulitisi.e. an inflammation of projections present in your colon without perforation and without abscess formation. Colonic diverticula are very common and their incidence in the population is increasing, even in young people, mostly due to a low fiber diet. Most people discover diverticula under other investigations, such as the colonoscopy, and most diverticular disease remains undetected for life. Sometimes, on the other hand, inflammation is possible without complications, as in your case, while more rarely it can evolve up to a perforation with peritonitis and therefore to the need for hospitalization with the possibility of emergency surgery.

Usually the diagnosis, already in the first episode, is made with a Tac, to establish its severity and guide doctors to the correct therapy. Often they are enough rest and antibiotic therapy. She was unaware that she had diverticula and discovered them with this episode. Once healed, you will not only have to confirm its presence and extent, but also check that the inflammation of the affected section of colon has not caused a narrowing of the colon, i.e. a stricturepossible (although rare) complication after acute diverticulitis. advisable a colonoscopy in 2-3 months, when the inflammation will be completely resolved. Otherwise, if symptoms persist, it will be helpful repeat a CT and consider how to proceed. See also Treatment for Breast Cancer

If the colonoscopy is normal, aside the diverticula that will not disappear and will accompany her throughout her life, it will be useful to undergo prophylactic therapy every month for a few days with antibioticsto reduce the risk of future inflammation, and follow up a balanced diet with the right amount of fiber. Physical activity will improve your bowel function and reduce the chances of being overweight. known that the risk of complicated diverticular disease goes hand in hand with weight gain. If, over time, pains similar to those he had in the lower abdomen or on the left should appear, associated with fever, general malaise with intestinal irregularityit will be necessary to consult a specialist for adequate therapy.