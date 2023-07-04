How can you make Bokashi compost yourself? Turn kitchen scraps into fertilizer the Japanese way!

Looking for easy and cheap ways to make your own and homemade bokashi compost? Follow a few easy steps and make a Japanese-style fermented liquid fertilizer from recycled kitchen waste!

Why can the Bokashi compost be more beneficial than other fertilizers?

When using effective microorganisms in agriculture, one works mainly in the anaerobic area, whereby the resulting product has received the international name “Bokashi”. In contrast to normal composting, the putrefaction processes run under the influence of oxygen, which creates organic ferments. Thanks to fermentation, you get new, higher nutritional values ​​for your plants, rich in enzymes, vitamins and amino acids. A good example of this is sauerkraut, where the cabbage is left aerobic so that the vegetables in the water and salt acquire new nutritional values ​​under the influence of lactic acid bacteria.

In addition, nitrogen fixation occurs in the Bokashi bucket, which means that the energy generated is not simply lost to the atmosphere. In this way you can release the fermented liquid fertilizer back into the soil and promote plant growth. Accordingly, the effective microorganisms also change the microbial environment and suppress pathogenic bacteria, which contributes to the prevention of plant diseases. Thus, you get a naturally decontaminated and healthy organic material in a sustainable way. Therefore, the Bokashi compost proves to be more nutritious and beneficial compared to conventional products. This is mainly due to the strong development of anaerobic effective bacteria, which contribute to increased yields and high-quality plants.

How to make a liquid substance as a fertilizer using the Japanese method?

In order to be able to produce a liquid fertilizer, it is first and foremost important to keep the organic material used as compact as possible. This type of bokashi compost is a nutrient-dense juice made up of macronutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as other micronutrients like chlorine, iron, zinc, boron, and manganese. You can use this to supply your plants with nutrients or to restore the soil condition.

Although you can compost kitchen waste, you can also use horse manure, for example, as a fertilizer. The trick is simply to turn such organic waste into compost tea as best you can. Here’s a bokashi guide you can follow step by step to make your own juice. It is important to let in as little oxygen and sunlight as possible. However, it is also necessary to allow around 20% humidity, which corresponds to a carbon to nitrogen ratio, with the optimum being 20 to 1.

Recipe for Bokashi compost from alternative microorganisms

There are many ways to produce Bokashi compost using purchased microbial cultures, such as the so-called EM-1. However, you can also make your own bokashi without EM, although the effective bacteria required for production are available almost everywhere. However, if you decide to use the DIY method, you must first attract the microorganisms needed to create the Bokashi ferment. Only then can you use the bran for composting. Although this takes a little longer, the materials needed are readily available and you can achieve the same results. However, these could vary significantly as the microorganisms in the environment vary greatly from place to place.

ingredients and materials

To make your own bran using these methods, you will need water, molasses, milk, rice, sawdust, or other materials that are high in carbon, suitable containers with lids, cheesecloth or old t-shirts, and garbage bags or ziplock bags.

manufacturing method

First, catch bacteria by washing a cup of rice with water, straining the rice and discarding the water. Then let the liquid sit for about a week. Then prepare the serum for the Bokashi compost by adding milk to the water and letting it ferment for about two weeks. Only then can you make the liquid by using cheesecloth or an old t-shirt to strain the solids from the serum. First, blend the liquid by mixing 1 part serum with 1 part molasses and 6 parts water. After that, you can soak the carbon-rich material in the liquid, draining the excess and sealing it all in a garbage bag or ziplock bag. Then let the mixture ferment for about two weeks. First, you should spread out the material and let it dry. You can then store the effective bacteria in a sealed container in a cool, dry place.

How to use the liquid fertilizer from the Bokashi compost?

To use the sap as a liquid fertilizer during composting, you either need a special Bokashi bucket with a drain, or you can empty a homemade one weekly. The organic material in the tank should be watered in 20-25 cm layers with the solution activated by the home-grown bacteria. Dilute with 1 to 2 liters of non-chlorinated water without getting the material soaking wet. The formula for a cubic meter of organic matter is 1 liter to 10 liters. The main goal is to penetrate all layers of organic materials. The finer you cut the materials for your Bokashi compost, the faster the effective microorganisms will process it. As a rule, you can receive the finished fertilizer after about 2 to 3 months, with the optimum working temperature being around 20 to 30 °C.

Use of Bokashi in the garden

In horticulture, Bokashi compost is applied close to the root system, such as in the inter-rows, around the roots of vines, fruit trees, etc. However, this should not be in direct contact with the root system, as the fertilizer will increase in the first two weeks is acidic and has a low pH. However, the acidity levels out within these two weeks to that of the soil. In addition, the plants treated with it feel the nourishing force and try to get there. In this way you develop a powerful root system, which is the main requirement for healthy plant growth and disease resistance.

It is therefore advisable to wait a little longer until the liquid fertilizer from the Bokashi compost is ready before using it. If the anaerobic compost has fermented long enough, it would also be very suitable for breeding earthworms for vermicomposting. Thus, with a high pH, ​​earthworms can move the compost heap into a worm box in a summer.

In addition, you should bring the liquid fertilizer from Bokashi to garden areas without planting and sowing by simply watering and then cover with a thin layer of soil by loosening it. As a rule, the norm is from 0.5 to 1.5 liters per square meter. You can also use the homemade fertilizer in the same amount when growing. For better penetration of nutrients and effective microorganisms into the soil depth, try watering the fertilized garden area immediately. When treating mature shrubs or trees, apply the same amount of fermented organic fertilizer to 4-6 spots around the root zone at a depth of 10-15 centimeters and cover with soil using a shovel.