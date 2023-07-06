How can you really buy a Mercedes car for between 17-26 thousand euros (even at half the price list)

Anyone looking for aCheap Mercedes car to buy must first decide on the model. Yes, because the German car manufacturer offers a wide range of possibilities, some even very expensive. Better to focus on less economically demanding solutions, such as Mercedes A or Mercedes GLA.

A point of reference for saving on spending but being on the safe side is the Mercedes official site, also essential for comparing the features, prices and options available for the chosen model. Don’t hesitate to negotiate the price of the car. Dealerships are often willing to talk to make a deal. The suggestion is to research the valuation of the car to make sure you get a reasonable price. Let’s see then:

Mercedes A It is a 5-door C-segment car with an aerodynamic design, featuring unobtrusive spaciousness and high-quality construction. It features cutting-edge technologies, including two dominant displays on the dashboard. The attention to comfort is remarkable, but its strengths lie mainly in road stability and agility. The 2.0 diesel power units offer lively performance, while the 1.3 mild hybrid petrol engines are particularly responsive at low revs. The 180 petrol version is characterized by asmooth, lively and efficient gait from the point of view of consumption. For those who travel long distances, the 200 d variant offers remarkable acceleration with low consumption. In terms of price, the cost of a new Mercedes A can be around 35,000 euros. But it is possible to find used models at the official Mercedes sales channel, for around 17,000 euros, i.e. half the original price.

Mercedes GLA, in its crossover version, is a compact car with a gritty character. The interior is well made and rather spacious, equipped with two displays on the dashboard. Compared to the previous model, the height has increased by 12cm, giving it more road presence. The car stands out for its stability and precision, offering decisive acceleration, even if accompanied by a certain noise. Notable le brilliant performance of 2.0 diesel engines, which are also distinguished by moderate consumption, considering the type of vehicle. The 200 d version is the recommended choice as it offers adequate dynamic thrust and a low cost. The 4Matic configuration, equipped with all-wheel drive, guarantees greater grip on snow and less responsiveness to the steering during intense acceleration. The price of a new Mercedes GLA is around 37,000 euros, but on the second-hand market, it is possible to find specimens for around 22,000 euros, offering considerable savings compared to the list price.

Mercedes CLA is a four-door coupé with frameless windows, derived from the A platform. Featuring sleek lines and a high-quality finish, the car offers enough space for four adults in comfort. The wider track than the A, from which it derives, allows sporty road holding, while the advanced aerodynamics help to reduce fuel consumption during motorway driving. The 180 Sport version is a valid compromise between performance and cost. For those who prefer efficiency on the road, there are the 180 d options, while for lovers of performance, the AMG variants represent the ideal choices: the 35 version offers lower performance while the 45 is characterized by outstanding performance. While the starting price for the base model is around 35,000 euros, it is possible to buy a second-hand used vehicle for around 26,000 euros with clear savings compared to the original cost.

Mercedes GLB it is the greater version of the GLA, sharing the same mechanics and presenting similar interiors, but it is distinguished by its body with more squared shapes. Thanks to the increased dimensions in terms of length and height, this car offers the possibility of having a third row of seats on request. Driving precision is remarkable, and travel comfort is of a good standard. In models equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive, you can choose between different driving modes, such as Eco/Comfort, Sport e Offroad, to adapt to various road and off-road conditions. The 200 d version offers respectable acceleration while maintaining low fuel consumption. The price of the Mercedes GLB starts at around 36,000 euros for a new model, but can go as low as around 23,000 euros on the used market.

Il new B-Suv from Mercedes it will adopt an advanced 800V charging architecture system, enabling rapid range recovery. Thanks to the use of a high power 350 kW outlet, the vehicle will be able to recharge from 10 to 80% of its range in just 30 minutes. The battery with a capacity of 100 kWh will allow an estimated range of around 450 kilometers in optimal conditions. The possibility is envisaged that the car will also be offered in a hybrid version, combining elements of luxury and off-road capability in the context of electric vehicles.

The new suv is in evaluation phase by Mercedes-Benz, and if it gets approval, it will become the company’s fifth entry luxury model. This is part of a broader strategy to make the Mercedes brand more accessible and to conquer new market segments hitherto excluded. As a forecast, the price of the new 2023 Mercedes B-Suv could be around 25,000 euros, making it an interesting option in the panorama of luxury electric vehicles.

