How cancer escapes the immune system: the discovery

of editorial staff









Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the DonnaClick channel! Sign up by clicking here!



JOIN

For the first time, a group of researchers from the National Cancer Centre Singapore has identified the mechanism that allows the cancer cells to evade the detection and destruction of the immune system.

The discovery reveals the presence of pre-metastatic cells within tumors, which can move from their sites of origin to other parts of the body through i lymph nodes.

The researchers observed that a significant portion of the CD8+ cellsa crucial component of the immune system that seeks out and destroys cancer cells, were in a state of ‘exhaustion’ and were unable to fulfill their protective role.

This burnout occurs when immune cells have been repeatedly exposed to cancer without being able to eliminate it.

Why is this discovery important?

The importance of this discovery is that it opens new avenues in the development of innovative strategies for the treatment of tumors, including the most aggressive ones. Researchers believe that understanding and counteracting this mechanism of immune cell depletion could lead to new targeted therapies and better control of cancer diseases.

This discovery represents a significant step forward in the fight against cancer and offers new hope for the treatment of tumors hitherto considered intractable.

Photos from DepositPhotos.

Related articles