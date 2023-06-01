How climate change affects infectious diseases – Health

On the risk map for tick-borne encephalitis in the south, it might be easier to reverse the colors. Because practically the whole of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are dipped in blue on the map of the Robert Koch Institute and are therefore identified as risk areas for TBE, you have to look for the white spots with a magnifying glass. In Bavaria, only Schweinfurt and Augsburg, in Baden-Württemberg only Heilbronn are no risk areas for the infectious disease transmitted by ticks.