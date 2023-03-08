Soft drinks, tobacco, alcohol: Many products are extremely harmful to health . However, manufacturers have been shifting the responsibility to buyers for decades. About industries whose influence is greater than that of governments.

Von

Berit Uhlmann

In 2001, when the Czech government debated the rising cost of treating smokers, The tobacco company Philip Morris handed her a document for kind consideration. On closer inspection, it concluded that smoking was a major asset for the country. The equivalent of about 150 million dollars a year flushes the consumption of cigarettes in the state coffers – also because it can save costs for pensions and health care. Because smokers die earlier.