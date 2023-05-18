how Crohn’s disease can alter brain structures and functions

In the brain of patients suffering from Crohn’s disease There are structural and functional alterations affecting both the neural networks involved in movement and language, and those that process emotional and cognitive stimuli. Not only that: these brain alterations they manifest themselves differently when the disease is in its active phase versus quiescent periods.

to show it for the first time – on the eve of May 19, world IBD dayInflammatory Bowel Diseases – is a study led by researchers from theUniversity of Bologna and ofIRCCS University Hospital of Bologna – Sant’Orsola Polyclinicpublished in the magazine Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. The results obtained could prove useful both to monitor the evolution of the disease than to locate new therapeutic targets.

“Get to understand the mechanisms linking Crohn’s disease with brain activity may pave the way for new therapeutic approaches to protect patients’ brain functions and structures and thus enable them a better quality of life“, explains Alexander Agostini, professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna, first author of the study. “With this research we have managed to highlight possible mechanisms through which chronic inflammation it can involve the brain and promote the onset of fatigue, chronic pain or even favor the onset of symptoms of psychological distress“.

Il Crohn’s disease And a chronic inflammatory bowel disease which affects about 50,000 patients in Italy: a growing number in recent years. In affected patients, the intestinal wall is affected by a chronic inflammatory process which alternates acute phases and quiescent phases. The arrival of the acute inflammation phase is unpredictable and can have very debilitating effects, from which serious complications can also arise.

Despite major advances in the field of medical and surgical therapies, Crohn’s disease continues to have a strong negative impact on the quality of life of patientsand is also associated with severe psychological stress and cases of anxiety and depression. Also, the pathology it can also affect other organs other than the gut, for example the skin, eye, liver or joints.

Studies carried out in the past have shown that the brain of Crohn’s disease patients it is not directly affected by the inflammatory processes of the disease, but the structures and functions of the brain may undergo alterations. This is also confirmed by the presence of a series of symptoms such as chronic fatigue, chronic abdominal pain even in the absence of overt inflammation, and cases of emotional and cognitive alterations: all elements that suggest that the brain is somehow involved in the pathological process of Crohn’s disease.

To deepen this aspect, the researchers then compared, through magnetic resonance, brain structure and function of patients with active disease versus quiescent patients (and with a control group).

“From our analysis brain differences emerged for the first timeboth from a morphological and functional point of view, depending on the different stages of disease activity where the patients were”, dice Augustine. “These differences are interesting different areas of the brainin particular the motor cortex, the parietal cortex and some portions of the posterior cingulate cortex: results that may be connected to the sense of fatigue, the typical symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and the cognitive-emotional disturbances often reported by patients”.

The results obtained may not only be useful for monitoring the evolution of the disease and locate possible therapeutic targetsbut they are also a step forward in understanding the connection between intestinal inflammation e the morphological and functional characteristics of the brain.

I study was published in the magazine Inflammatory Bowel Diseases con il titolo “Differential Brain Structural and Functional Patterns in Crohn’s Disease Patients are Associated with Different Disease Stages”. Hanno partecipato Alexander Agostini, Fernando Rizzello e Paolo Gionchetti (University of Bologna and the IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna – Policlinico di Sant’Orsola), together with Francesca Benuzzi e Daniela Ballotta (University of Modena and Reggio Emilia) e Nicola Filippini (IRCSS San Camillo Hospital of Venice).