How dangerous is the Corona variant “Eris”? What we know about EG.5 so far

She bears the name “Eris” – the Greek goddess who sows discord and causes chaos. The new corona mutation EG.5, more precisely its strain EG.5.1, is under observation by the World Health Organization – and has now also been upgraded to a “variant of interest”.

“There remains a risk that a more dangerous variant will emerge, which could lead to a sudden increase in cases and deaths,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Wednesday. The variant was first detected on February 17, 2023 – it has now appeared in at least 51 countries. But does this also apply to EG.5? Can the variant give us new waves of infection again?

How dangerous is “Eris”?

So far, experts have not been alarmed. “In my opinion, EG.5 does not pose any particular risk,” said Richard Neher, head of the Evolution of Viruses and Bacteria research group at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel the immune system could escape a little more easily.” The same mutation can also be found in other variants,” explained Neher. “The variant is remarkable because it is common in China – and thus a large population – and has been rapid there in recent weeks has increased in frequency.”

“We certainly have to assume that at the end of the summer and after a phase with very low case numbers, the numbers will increase again,” said Neher. “But EG.5 is not fundamentally different from other variants, but shows a gradual – but rapid – evolution, as we have been observing for Sars-CoV-2 for some time.”

Epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs assesses the situation in a similar way. He said to FOCUS online: “It will certainly not be as dramatic as in the first waves.” The reason he cites is the now good basic immunity in the population. However, the onset of autumn favored the transmission conditions. “The cases will increase, even if we will not see them due to the lack of widespread testing – unless the new variant causes more clinical cases that need to be treated.” Only then will the increase in corona numbers be noticeable.

Does “Eris” make you sicker than previous variants?

Whether that is the case remains to be seen. “RTL” also said physician Christoph Specht that it was “clear from the start that the corona virus will remain and will join the existing viral diseases”. The general population does not have to worry at this point in time. He sees no evidence that “Eris” would be classified as dangerous.

An increase in hospital admissions is already noticeable in both England and Mallorca. But British experts have also remained calm so far. As Christina Pagel, professor of operational research at University College London, told the Guardian, the variant is becoming more and more common. And also be able to evade the immune system. However, there is no evidence that it causes more serious diseases.

Frequently asked questions on this topic

What distinguishes EG.5 from other previously known Covid-19 variants?

EG.5 is a new omicron subvariant that can infect vaccinated and recovered individuals slightly more frequently than other omicron subvariants. This relative proliferation leads some to view them as a new threat, often accompanied by…

How high is the contagion rate of the EG.5 variant compared to the previous variants?

In the USA and UK, the EG.5 share is 17% of the examined corona infections, in France even a third. Data for Germany are missing due to a lack of sequencing. A summer wave of Covid infections in the northern hemisphere does not necessarily point to EG.5 as the cause; other factors like…

Does a previously received Covid-19 vaccination offer protection against EG.5?

Unfortunately, vaccinations hardly protect against infection, but they can prevent serious progression of the disease. The same applies to corona infections that have already gone through. Overall, our population should now be so well protected by vaccinations and infections that …

Does it make sense to get boosted now?

In my opinion, those who have already been vaccinated or have recovered should wait for the newly adapted vaccines that will be available in the autumn. EG.5 and almost all other currently significant variants belong to the omicron subvariants of the “XBB” type, which were formed by mixing the genetic material of two BA.2 variants. For these so-called “recombinants”, new …

However, experts urge caution

Nevertheless, experts urge caution. Ulrichs says: ” Members of risk groups should get a booster vaccination in good time before autumn.” Talk to your family doctor about this.

And the epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding is also opening „X“ , the former “Twitter”, expressed his concern: “What worries me about the new EG.5 variant is whether it bypasses immunity to previous infections and vaccinations in an incredible way,” he writes there. He also worries about how contagious and serious diseases are with it. He continues to call for hygiene measures.

