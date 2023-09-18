How did Botero die? The fatal pneumonia and the last hours in his house in Monte Carlo

Mourning in the international art world. Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, considered the South American country’s most famous living artist, died today at the age of 91. The Colombian newspaper ‘El Heraldò’ confirms this, citing sources from the Ministry of Culture and explaining that the painter of the round figures, born in Medellin, died in his home in Monte Carlo.

At first the newspaper spoke of a hospitalization in a clinic in Pietrasanta, in Versilia, where he spent a lot of time. But it was later clarified that the artist had been hospitalized for suspected pneumonia and then returned home. His daughter Lina Botero, speaking on Caracol Radio, explained that he died this morning in the Principality of Monaco: «he had been in very poor health for five days because he had contracted pneumonia», she said. “He died at the age of 91, he had an extraordinary life and he passed away at the right time,” said his shocked daughter, who remembered him as a person “who dedicated his life to his country, who it was the object of his artistic work.”

