He was a fitness instructor, he was 27 years old and on Instagram he showed his fit physique, tattoos and the pride of his coming out. Of him remain the thoughts posted on his last birthday: “I want to live everything. It’s part of me. I’ve always chosen to live the regret of my choices rather than live a life that was no longer mine. Always. These are things that belong to me and my story. Me, my best friend. Unable to hide every single emotion I feel. Impossible to be numb. My intuition says 27 will be better. Thank my God for everything. And may my way be long and happy”. Unfortunately, that did not happen for Gabriel Luiz Dias Da Silva, of Brazilian origins and now a life in Milan: his 27 years ended up in the bed of a 71-year-old, friend and lover – as the pensioner defined himself in front of the carabinieri – who he had thrown a party, inviting some young gay friends. Sex and drugs, then the discovery – this is the version of him – of the body of Gabriel Da Silva. Dead, on the bed, with his face resting on a plastic bag and no other signs of violence on his naked body from the waist up.

Only the autopsy will tell how the 27-year-old died, if struck down by a lethal mix of alcohol and drugs, or if he died after an erotic game or killed by one of those present. Meanwhile, the landlord, 71-year-old Gianclaudio Dalla Benetta, a retired banker and financial advisor, was investigated for manslaughter and failure to help. Yesterday morning it was he who called the carabinieri saying that he had found the body of his friend in the bed of the apartment on the fourth floor of one of the towers in via Marinetti. But to the carabinieri of the Monforte company and the investigative unit, who heard him for a long time yesterday together with the prosecutor Simona Ferraiuolo, the man told a version that at the moment is yet to be verified.

The party began on Tuesday evening, the 27-year-old was among the guests: “We had known each other since 2019, we were a bit friends and a bit lovers, every now and then he came to me for a few days but we weren’t engaged”, said the man, and the confirmation comes from the porter, “I had seen that boy for at least two years, by now I collected the mail that arrived here, even the Amazon parcels: so Mr. Dalla Benetta had given me instructions”. The 71-year-old had lived with another companion for a long time, so much so that his name remained on the intercom, but Gabriel was certainly a face known to the neighbors as well. He explained to the carabinieri that on Wednesday morning the others left and Gabriel asked to be able to rest on the bed. Dalla Benetta claims that he too fell asleep, but on the sofa, waking up with memories clouded by the drug and only then discovering the body.