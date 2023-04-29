how did he die?/ Esophageal cancer and…

ALBERTO AMODEI, WHO WAS HE AND HOW DID HE DIE?

Who was and how Alberto Amodei died, Rosanna Lambertucci’s husband disappeared a few years ago? This afternoon, in the first of two weekend episodes of “Very true”the 77-year-old journalist and TV presenter will once again be a guest of the program hosted on Canale 5 by Silvia Toffanin for an interview together with the daughter, Angelica Amodei, as has already happened in the recent past to the two women. And opening the book of memories, between professional life and moments of family life marked by joys and sorrows, Alberto Amodei’s wife could remember once again his historical companionwho passed away in 2014 due to oesophageal cancer.

As we know, Alberto Amodei e Rosanna Lambertucci yes they were married since 1965: the classic love at first sight, then the decision to get married and twenty-three years after the end of their marriage with the separation. However, despite this the two had remained on good terms and this is also the reason why the TV presenter had been one of the people closest to the former administrative director of Rai 2 born in 1943 in the last period of her life. “Ours was a slow detachment, it was television that divided uswas the candid admission some time after choosing to take different paths: “When I left, Alberto said to me ‘See Rosanna, I’m very sorry about one thing … I could tell you that you were the most important woman in my life but I would say a lie because you were the only woman in my lifea” Lambertucci had confessed, recalling that episode and Amodei’s regret.

ROSANNA LAMBERTUCCI, “THE LAST TWO YEARS BESIDE MY HUSBAND…”

“The separation between us had certainly not been violent. Indifference had taken over, work commitments, distance. The passion was over, but there was no traumatic breakup. Although we never said it, we both knew that we would be there for each other” Lambertucci had once said about the separation from Amodei and then of their meeting when the ex-husband was sick. Although he passed away at the age of 71 in 2014 due to the aftermath of a esophageal cancer, in September 2012 Alberto had been struck by a cerebral hemorrhage while he was in his home: “I found him, lying on the bed, at his house. I had keys even though we were separated. His eyes were open, staring” the journalist had told, also speaking in one of her books of the following period: the emergency operation, the continuous assistance and then the discovery of the tumor of the esophagus which will lead Rosanna to stay with him close to death.

“I have never regretted that choice because that two-year period made me realize that I’m really worth something” he had told ‘Resto del Carlino’: in that period he said “a different love, a true feeling (…) The passion was over, but there hadn’t been a traumatic breakup. While we never said it, we both knew that we would have been there for each other”. For her Lambertucci her Alberto needed her in those two years of continuous assistance but for her it had been a “gift” because in this way she had not only discovered “a man I did not know” but had experienced a feeling of infinite tenderness. “Alberto experienced the disease, the infirmity with great dignity and a sense of modesty: he never made us weigh what was happening to him” the presenter had revealed, hinting at his fight like a lion against the disease and of her conviction that she was beside him to succeed to bring him back to life. Words also testified by the social post with which she announced her death: “His sunset he left us an example of dignity which will be indelible for all of us: I want to communicate it to all those who loved him”.

