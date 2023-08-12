How did the two French boys climb the Duomo of Milan up to the spire of the Madonnina

The two French boys are urban climbers who scale structures and monuments with their bare hands and without protection. Both were reported for invasion of buildings, but did not damage the Milan Cathedral.

Two French boys, aged 18 and 20, were stopped this morning by the local police after they had climbed to reach the Madonnina spire on top of the Milan Cathedral. Both have been reported for invasion of land or buildings and, although they appear to have caused no damage, they risk a fine ranging from 103 to 1,032 euros. The chief operational directorate of the local police, Gianluca Mirabelli, explained that the boys had completed the climb bare hands.

Urban climbers without any protection

The authors of the climb, in fact, are urban climbers. Their main activity consists, in fact, in climbing buildings or, as in this case, monuments to then produce photo and video content to post on social networks. The two Frenchmen who reached the Madonnina in Milan in the past had accomplished other similar feats, including on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

To bare hands, without any protective device and exploiting for the first few meters the scaffolding of the construction site for the restoration of the cathedralreached the top of the Cathedral at 108.5 meters above the ground.

No damage to the Cathedral

A local police officer who had just taken service noticed them hanging up there. It was around 6:20 in the morning and, once the patrols were notified, the agents have surrounded the structure not knowing where the two would come from. In the end, they were recovered on the side facing Corso Vittorio Emanuele, in front of the Rinascente store.

While the policemen accompanied the two climbers to the central office, an inspection was carried out with the staff of the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo to avoid any damage. In addition, one was also made explosives remediation as a precaution. In stating that no damage of any kind was found on the structure, Mirabelli stated that at present any connection is excluded of the two climbers with the three who daubed the facade of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II last August 8th.

