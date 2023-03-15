You can create the color design in your home yourself by combining colors in the apartment according to the “60-30-10” design principle. This would be an easy and inexpensive way to create a harmonious color mix and avoid any mistakes in color design. The idea is to stick to certain color proportions when using color designs in each living space. This allows you to achieve balance without having to hire an interior designer. Below you will find some useful information and tips that can help you with this.

Discover the right combination of colors in the home

Ever wondered how to freshen up your home on a budget? This doesn’t have to be a frustrating affair if you use the right color combinations. Thanks to the 60-30-10 rule, this can be easily implemented between your own four walls and can bring the long-awaited order to the trendy color scheme of your home.

So this involves an incredibly simple concept – 60-30-10 is the percentage ratio of the colors in a given room. The 60 percent make up the primary color. These are most of the furniture and fixtures in the room in question, such as sofas, carpets, as well as the color of the walls. According to this design principle, a room filled with 60% color should serve as the basis for the use of the next color, namely compared to the 30% of the secondary color.

In addition, the remaining 10 percent is considered an accent color and can include various decorative elements. Such would be lamps, candlesticks, bedding, cushions, pictures and anything else that you place in different places in your home to express your personal taste and create a cozy feeling. As already written, the 60-30-10 rule can help to achieve harmony of colors in the apartment when designing the interior. This is important because you can always stick with colors and details that go really well together with such a satisfying end result.

So you can use the trick of the classic 60-30-10 rule

So, in order to find the golden formula for the combination of colors in the home, you should think about the proportions. However, the 60-30-10 rule is just a guideline for mixing colors in harmonious proportions when decorating. You can choose three of your preferred colors yourself. You then use these in different intensities in the room in order to let them come into their own.

Accordingly, the dominant color can be the one you will use in 60% of the interval. The secondary tone accounts for almost half of your color scheme at 30%, while the third color completes 10% of the area as an accent. This 10% can also include seasonal and festive decorations. The best thing about these 10% of home colors is that they can be easily swapped out for other pops of color when your previous color combination gets boring. Just changing 10% of the color solutions in the room gives it a completely new look.

Choose the desired trio of colors in the home

The dominant color should be the most striking at first glance. This usually invades the room and colors more than half of the elements. This refers to the wall color in the 60-30-10 rule, but you can use this anywhere as long as you’re not sure if you want it to be the main color. For example, if you design a bedroom according to the trends, the primary color on the walls can be white or gray, to be combined with secondary colors on textiles and painting, as well as accent colors on pillows and bed linen.

First, you can make anything look more interesting by using the secondary color by emphasizing certain elements. This is usually the shade that you flaunt both through pieces of furniture and with soft furnishings such as carpets or curtains to cover 30% of the corresponding living space. The remaining 10% can be used as an accent color for the finishing touch. Add them with some accessories and small pieces such as vases, candlesticks, cushions, photos, drawings or flowers. Since such accents are often set by small decorative elements, you can use more than one, as well as give priority to one of them.

Finding the right balance in color design

Again, using the 60-30-10 rule can help you simplify proportions when choosing colors. Thus, the desired balance can be more easily achieved according to the design principle. So, to choose the three colors for your space, using a color wheel based color scheme would be the easiest method. You can also use another trick used by interior designers. It’s all about pulling the colors out of a fabric print because the designer has already matched the right proportion.

In addition, you can also customize the rule to your taste preference. This is very common and shouldn’t be a problem, quite the opposite. For example, in your living room, you can make the color of your sofa bed and the legs of the coffee table the undisputed heroes of the scene, despite the secondary color. Thus, the secondary color becomes the primary color. Otherwise, common accessories and home decor elements such as shelves, art and textiles can be added as accents in a modern way, following the same concept.

Use colors in the home that can take up more space, such as blue or green, as secondary colors. In this way, you set a dominant darker shade as a secondary color without affecting the overall atmosphere of the living room, bedroom or kitchen. Bright or bold colors usually work well for this, and you can use them through curtains or with accent walls. In such cases, however, you should not overwhelm the environment too much with your choice of color. Here are a few more examples of furnishings and decorations that can help you implement the rule:

60% – Walls, accent pieces, carpets, sofas, chairs, furniture pieces

30% – curtains, colored furnishings such as chairs or upholstered furniture such as loveseat, as well as smaller stools, etc.

10% – patterned home textiles such as blankets, throw pillows and other fabrics, decorative elements, artwork

More tips on choosing colors in the home according to the 60-30-10 rule

Of course, if you are sure that the color combination you have chosen will look harmonious, you can also break the rule. However, to avoid possible mistakes, you should stick to the following three options:

Add a fourth color to the color mix, making it something like your own 60-30-10-10 rule. You can do this by adding a second accent color to your accessories like pillows, vases on shelves, picture frames, etc.

The other option is to go fully monochromatic when choosing colors. To do this, you can choose just one color and use it throughout the room according to your own taste, using its lighter or darker shades. By the way, wood paints can also be successfully used for this purpose. For example, the end result is a completely gray room. However, you can give this more dimensions thanks to the variation of the shades you use.

Last but not least, if you feel like you have an idea for colors, you can also find the best formula for you. This can end up being something like 40-30-20-10 or 40-25-15-10-10 or even 75-15-10. Regardless of what you choose, be sure to refine the percentages so you don’t end up creating a messy color scheme.

Applying the above rule and design options is a very linear way of thinking about your interior design. However, this can sometimes seem too abstract. Therefore, it’s best to stay on course by trying to follow the proportions so as not to make mistakes.