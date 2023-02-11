The growth rate of each child is based on factors of a genetic nature, i.e. connected to the chromosomal set inherited from the parents at the time of conception, and of an environmental nature, and therefore relating to the particular conditions in which the child finds himself growing.

What are baby growth rates?

Beyond these individual characteristics, however, there are general reference parameters that allow us to verify that growth proceeds in a regular manner: these are the so-called Percentile Tables which indicate the average values ​​(obtained on a statistical basis by measuring thousands of subjects divided by age and gender) of weight, height and head circumference.

the pediatrician takes his measurements

During the “health reports”, the monthly visits to which the child is subjected during the first year of life, the pediatrician uses these tables to “take measurements” of the child and reconstruct the graph of his growth (the percentile in fact) checking that there are no slowdowns or accelerations with respect to the pace followed.

In fact, it is important to be clear that more than the absolute value (ie the fact of falling into a high or low percentile), the linearity of the rhythm of growth is the main indicator of the child’s well-being conditions.

What are the factors that block the growth of the child?

If during these checks the pediatrician detects an excessive slowdown in the baby’s growth, he will have to investigate the factors at its origin and, if necessary, prescribe a visit to a center specialized in auxology (the science that deals precisely with the growth of the individual).

Among the most frequent disorders that can cause this slowdown are those affecting the thyroid (a gland located in the throat and responsible for the production of hormones that act on the metabolism), celiac disease or intolerance to gluten (a substance present in some flours which causes intestinal malabsorption), and growth hormone deficiency (Growth Hormone) which, alongside other functions, regulates the lengthening of the growth plates.

How much weight should a child gain?

The average weight increase of the child, after the so-called physiological decrease which occurs within the first 24 hours of life and involves a reduction in weight equal to about 10 per cent, is characterized by a very rapid rhythm, just think that around At 5 months, the baby doubles the weight recorded at birth and triples it within 12 months.

In particular, the average values ​​reported in the Percentile Table indicate an average birth weight of 3.2 kilos for females and 3.8 kilos for males and the following growth rate: 25/30 grams per day between 0 and 3 months , 20/25 grams per day between 3 and 6 months, 15/20 grams per day between 6 and 9 months. 10/15 grams per day between 9 and 12 months, for an average weight at 12 months of females of 9.5 kilos and males of 10 kilos.

In summary How to understand if a child will grow tall? If the weight is mostly determined by environmental factors, first of all the type of diet, the height is mostly determined by the genetic heritage inherited from the parents.

A generic indication of the height that the child will reach as an adult can in fact be obtained through a simple formula: the sum of the two heights of the mother and father divided in half.

Also with regards to height, the Percentile Tables show how growth is particularly fast during the very first months of life. In particular, at birth, females measure an average of 50 centimeters and males 52 and then grow according to this rhythm:

8 centimeters between 0 and 2 months; 2 centimeters every 30 days between 3 and 7 months; 1 centimeter per month between 8 and 12 months, reaching an average height of 75 and 76 centimeters respectively at 1 year. In reality, deviations of up to 4 centimeters more or less than the indicated values ​​are within the norm.

