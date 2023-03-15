How do I recognize a good Thai massage? Tips that will help you with your search in Stuttgart.

How do I recognize a good Thai massage? Tips that will help you with your search in Stuttgart.

Aristotle was already convinced that joy in work makes the work excellent. In this sense, not every Thai massage is like Kitty’s Thai Massage Stuttgart. With a team of professionally trained specialists, our house is able to carry out the full body massage of the “ancient, healing touch” according to all the rules of the art. First and foremost, this means that our specialists have a degree from the “Thai Traditional Medical Service Society”. This also ensures that the application technology listed by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage complies with all standards and regulations. How you can also recognize a reputable Thai massage, you will find out in the further course.

How do I recognize that the Thai massage in Stuttgart is reputable?

Die Thai massage or Thai yoga massage is a massage technique that has been used since the 5th millennium BC, which consists of various stretching and stretching exercises as well as pressure point massages, which were taken from yoga and acupressure. The aim is to revitalize the body, mind and general mental state in such a way that a generally positive mood emerges. In addition, various treatment techniques and massage routines are used, which take at least one and a half hours of your time. The Procedure of a Thai massage therefore follows strict rules and is characterized by a strict treatment plan. This consists of at least over fifty different massage treatments and exercises that are routinely performed on people with no symptoms. If you come to our Thai massage in Stuttgart with a specific ailment, the individual treatment can extend over a longer period of time. This can last up to three hours and serves to revitalize and reduce symptoms of the disease. The traditional Thai massage does not claim to be a promise of healing, but is initially aimed at relieving symptoms. In addition to the massage itself, a professional Thai massage should also use the following treatment strategies.

Equipment, training and operational management: the cornerstones of a professional Thai massage in Stuttgart

In order to check whether the Thai massage offered in Stuttgart is a reputable massage application, you should first take a look at all the hygiene standards. This also takes into account the correct course of a Thai massage, which only takes place in separate rooms. Only carried out by certified professionals, they must be able to demonstrate a quality award from the Thai government’s Ministry of Health. This guarantees the authenticity of the training and all associated services.

At Kittys Thai Massage in Stuttgart we can guarantee this at any time. In addition to special back massages and the full body massage we can respond individually to you, our customers. While the stretching exercises of the yoga sequences primarily address muscle and joint mobilization, the energy points and energy lines of your body are revitalized through intensive pressure point massages. This can be used to relieve knee, back and shoulder pain Headache used, but also for the treatment of sleep disorders. Take advantage of our special offers now and don’t forget to book a massage online in Stuttgart.

Kittys Thai Massage Stuttgart: Traditional Thai massage for her, him and your partner in Stuttgart.

