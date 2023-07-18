How do mushrooms live hundreds of years without getting cancer? The discovery » Science News

This characteristic was discovered in agaricomycetes, which are a class of fungi that have the ability to generate another just like it.

Wageningen University in the Netherlands reported on Monday that a group of scientists have suggested that some mushroom classes they can check the spontaneous mutations occurring in their network of plant root-like filaments, known as mycelium, which allows them to live hundreds of years without suffering from cancer. Cancer is a disease caused by certain alterations in the genes that cause it uncontrolled reproduction of the cells of an organism. It is thought that large, long-lived creatures, like elephants, should have a higher risk of developing cancer than smaller, more ephemeral ones, like mice. However, scientist Richard Peto proposed in 1975 that there is no relationship between animal body size and the threat of contract the genetic condition for life. This approach, called “Peto’s paradox”, indicates that long-lived species have more mechanisms to fight cancer than those that live shorter.

In a study by the Dutch university, recently published in the journal Microbiology and Molecular Biology Reviews, it has been postulated that long-lived and slow-growing fungi used a special type of cell division, called “clamp connection“, to detect selfish mutations that cause a cancer variation in their strands. This mechanism is typical of agaricomycetes (spore-forming mushrooms), which are characterized by having a dikaryon, i.e. a mycelium formed by hyphae with two genetically different haploid nuclei. Mutations in any of the nuclei deprive the affected mycelium of its ability to fuse its hyphae with each other, so this structure will eventually dominate the fungus, preventing it from spawn another similar mushroom. According to researcher Duur Aanen, these genetic alterations can be considered “like a kind of ‘cancer of the nucleus’. In the “terminal connection“, one of the haploid nuclei of the hyphae is placed in a containment bay until the cell can verify its quality and hyphal fusion is possible. “Both cores [si stanno] continuously testing each other for the ability to fuse, a test in which nuclei with mutations in the fusion genes fail“Aanen explained. The expert also assured that “if the cell cannot fuse, it means a dead end for the cell and, therefore, the end of its nucleus“. “Therefore – concluded – we argue that mycelia have a consistently low risk of nuclear tumors, regardless of their size and lifespan.”.