Workers who are employed on a fixed-term contract must pay close attention to the length of their sick leave, as there is a real risk of not get paid if the disease lasts for a long time.

It is important to note that the rules for calculating the length of sick leave for permanent employees are different from those applied to permanent employees. Those who have a fixed-term contract and have only recently been hired by the company may only have a limited number of sick days compensated by INPS. This means that in the event of a prolonged illness, they could find themselves without a salary.

Absence from work due to illness: the general rules

The law establishes that in the first three days of illness no payment by INPS is foreseen. In most collective agreements, it is stipulated that the employer covers wages during this period, known as the ‘waiting period’. After the third day of illness, the INPS comes into play, which recognizes thesick pay. The indemnity is calculated on the basis of the length of absence and the global average daily wage, as follows: from the 4th to the 20th day of absence, 50% of the global average daily wage is due;

from the 21st to the 180th day of absence, 2/3, or 66.66%, of the global average daily wage is due;

beyond 180 days, in the calendar year, no payment is due. It is important to underline that collective agreements can impose obligations on the employer to supplement the part of the salary granted to the employee during the period of illness. In some cases, the employee can even receive 100% of the normal salary thanks to this supplement. For employees with a fixed-term contract, the maximum duration of sick leave is determined differently: the maximum number of sick days compensated is equal to the days worked in the 12 months preceding the onset of the sickness. In this case, the law provides for a minimum term of 30 days and a maximum term of 180.