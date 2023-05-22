How do you calculate your ideal weight? Before going on a diet, let’s figure out whether we really need it

Going on a diet includes a difficult path to follow in order to feel better and eat healthily, but before deciding how and whether to start this path, it is first of all important to understand how our body is also based on our ideal weight.

Following a diet is an important path to improving your health. And achieve the ideal weight you want. However, Before starting any meal plan, it is essential to know your ideal weight. This data provides clear guidance on what your weight goal should be for best results.

Il ideal weight it is an individual concept that depends on several factors. Not only height and physical constitution, but also body composition, gender and level of physical activity. Being aware of your parameters allows you to set realistic and personalized goals, ensuring a nutritional strategy suited to individual needs, which helps to understand if we actually need to lose or gain weight and to set a realistic goal to achieve.

Is it possible to calculate your ideal weight? Let’s clarify

There are several methods that can be used to get an idea of ​​your ideal weight. In any case, however, it is important to remember that these are only reference tools and should not be considered as the only indicator of health.

However, there is a calculation that can mathematically provide an approximate value of what theBody Mass Index (BMI). It is calculated by dividing the weight in kilograms by the square of the height in metres, which must fall within certain parameters. Obviously this is a range, so there is no ideal weight, but a set within which a person is considered normal weight.

For example, if your height is 1.60 your normal weight will probably be around 47 / 63 kg. The BMI calculation is a superficial calculation, because it doesn’t take into account physical factors such as body composition, which includes the share of lean and fat mass, or extremely personal values ​​for each one. For example, a person with a large amount of muscle mass might have a high BMI without being overweight.

Importantly, these calculations are only rough assessment tools and cannot replace the opinion of a qualified professional. If you suspect that you need to diet or want to determine your ideal weight more accurately, it is always advisable to consult a doctor, dietitian or nutritionist. These experts will be able to carefully assess our situation, taking into account various factors such as our medical history, physical activity and personal preferences in order to provide targeted and personalized advice. Having a professional opinion is important in order not to make too hasty decisions on your own, which can sometimes lead to worsening health or not changing the situation in the correct way, or at all.