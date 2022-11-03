Chicken meat and defrosting process… are you really sure you are doing it in the right world? There are habits that are making you risk a lot, without you realizing it.

Chicken meat contains many secrets and attentions that should be put in place to ensure, subsequently, a possible tasting free from various problems can seriously question your health status as well.

Based on this motivation, therefore, it is necessary to ensure that even the simple defrosting process must be carried out in the best possible way and, above all, following a very specific procedure with which to then lead the meat to an aseptic “cooking” .

How do you defrost chicken once out of the freezer?

The answer to this question ends numerous aspects of the way you go next cook the chicken meat. The first thing to remember from this point of view is the following: the chicken meat should be stored in a food bagpreferably vacuum-packed, applying the date on which it was stored below zero, without forgetting that this type of food can be stored in the freezer for nine months and no more.

After having made this press, therefore, it is necessary to remember that the meat must always be removed from the state of “below 0”, place it on a level as much as as far as possible from the sink, which has always been a source of bacteria. Recall, in this case, however, that an incorrect defrosting process from this point of view is that with chicken meat we can also encounter bacteria such as the following: campylobacter, salmonella, escherichia coli, listeria monocybogenes e staphylococcus aureus.

Freshly thawed chicken meat – here’s what you need to know

After returning the pollotherefore, let’s not forget that this should not be washed in running water, neither at that moment nor ever, which is why we can proceed directly to the realization of our recipe and then cooking.

The advice from this point of view is to proceed with cooking at 75 degreestemperature considered perfect for the elimination of any type of bacteria and to be able to enjoy food as healthy as possible and not in conflict with our body.

