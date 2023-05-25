How do you treat thrombosis caused by the birth control pill? – breaking latest news

Of Dominic Baccellieri

The evolution of technologies allows today to attack the DVT in the first four weeks through devices that capture the thrombus, aspirating it and taking it away from the venous system, thus saving the valves

I developed iliac-femoral deep vein thrombosis while taking birth control pills. Despite the anticoagulants, the vein has remained closed and I have a lot of discomfort in my left leg.

He answers Dominic BaccellieriVein Center Director, San Raffaele Hospital, Milan (VAI AL FORUM)

Il venous thromboembolism caused by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) can also occur in young patients and on the first administration of the contraceptive pill

. A predisposing condition May-Thurner syndrome, which determines a severe slowing of the flow that returns from the left leg to the heart and secondary to compression of the iliac vein. If you add intimate damage and hypercoagulability (in your case determined by the contraceptive pill), you can reach the deep vein thrombosis, most frequently iliac-femoral. Early diagnosis allows timely initiation of therapy with anticoagulants and compression stockings.

It is essential to contact a specialized thrombosis centrebecause the evolution of technologies allows today (in selected patients and in thrombosis extended to the iliac axis) to attack the DVT in the first four weeks through devices that capture the thrombus, aspirating it and taking it away from the venous system, thus saving the valves and preventing both the detachment of thrombotic fragments (risk factor for pulmonary embolism) and the evolution of scars on the veins which can condition its functionality, with complex frameworks that can lead to the formation of venous leg ulcers. In his case, despite the medical therapy, a post-thrombotic syndrome developed, a condition secondary to the valve damage and the venous hypertension that is created in the lower limb, and it will be important that he uses graduated compression stockings Lifetime. See also Are you pressing for the release of the iPhone 14? Cybercriminals are too

Today, even years after a thrombotic event, we can progressively reopen the occluded veins, dilate them with balloons to restore flow in them and then place stents to keep the veins open. The feasibility of these procedures should be evaluated with venous color Doppler and second level study with venous angiography. Restoring venous circulation helps improve the performance of the limb, reduces swelling and pain and restores a normal life. essential to take anticoagulants for a period, then long-term therapy can be discussed with hematologists experienced in DVT.