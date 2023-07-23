How does black pepper work against pests in the garden?

Garden pests bothering you this summer? The answer to your problems is already in the kitchen cupboard. Find out here how black pepper works against pests and what needs to be considered when using the natural pesticide.

It doesn’t take long for garden pests to become a real nuisance. Most bugs reproduce quickly and can invade your entire garden in just a few days. Declare war on them by using a popular spice from the kitchen. We are talking about good old black pepper, which apparently is useful not only in cooking but also in the garden.

Does black pepper help against pests?

If you’re looking for a natural way to get rid of pests right now, be sure to consider this unexpected home remedy. According to a 2016 study, black pepper works well as a natural remedy against the larvae of insecticide-resistant insects. The United States Environmental Protection Agency states that the spice can repel mammals such as groundhogs, dogs, cats and squirrels in the garden. Black pepper also has antibacterial properties that help reduce the spread of disease between garden plants. And all without the negative effects of chemical pesticides.

But why is black pepper effective against pests? A unique compound is found in the spice, namely the alkaloid piperine, which is a natural insecticide and fungicide. Piperine is an antibacterial agent that gives black pepper its distinctive taste. Both the strong smell and the bitter taste deter the pests and thus protect your garden plants.

Which pests can be repelled with black pepper?

The pungent taste of black pepper makes it a natural remedy for ants, fleas, and other crawling insects. These include mealybugs, aphids, spiders and the larvae of insects.

Rodents don’t like the smell of pepper either, so the home remedy is well suited to keeping cats, rats, marmots, mice, raccoons, etc. away.

Use like black pepper in the garden

There are a few ways to use black pepper in the garden. You can sprinkle the spice directly onto the soil or use it to make a crop protection spray, depending on the bugs you’re dealing with.

Sprinkle black pepper in the soil

If you are struggling with insects in the soil, you can sprinkle the home remedy directly into the soil around the affected plants. This method works well against insects that infest the plant roots, such as ants. The black pepper will keep them at a distance. All you have to do is sprinkle a few tablespoons of freshly ground black pepper around the affected plants. This will protect the roots and stems of the plants from the bugs.

Prepare spray against pests on the leaves

If the leaves of a plant are infested with aphids or other tickling pests, then you can make a simple crop protection spray.

Mix ground black pepper or black pepper oil with warm water in a spray bottle. Spray the affected leaves with the mixture to control the pests. The spray does not harm the plants, but the smell of pepper sticks to it and unfolds its effect. After the water evaporates from the plant leaves, the smell of black pepper remains, which is very unpleasant for garden pests. Use the spray several times as needed. Reapply after rain.

Black pepper against fungal diseases

Besides its use as a natural insecticide, black pepper also has antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth of mold and bacteria in plants. Researchers have found that spraying plants with black pepper or its oil helps prevent the spread of disease. Again, this is due to the piperine it contains, which can kill mold without the use of chemicals or pesticides.

When black pepper is mixed into the soil, it breaks down into various nutrients and has an antibacterial effect, which can protect plants and improve their nutrition.

For centuries, people have appreciated the benefits of black pepper as an antibacterial agent. Researchers believe that black pepper’s antibacterial properties can be used to combat bacterial plant diseases such as stem rot, bacterial blight and leaf spot.

Keep animals away from the bed

When dogs, cats or other pets are causing a problem with your garden plants, there is a simple solution: black pepper spray. Many animals dislike the scent of the spice and will keep their distance. Spraying black pepper on your garden plants or mixing it into the soil will keep uninvited guests from entering your beds.

We have listed other methods on how to keep strange cats away from the garden in this post.

Does Black Pepper Harm Plants?

Black pepper is usually used in sprayed form. It does not harm the plants, but its smell lingers on the leaves and shoots. This smell repels bugs, lice and ants while not affecting the plants.

The essentials in brief:

Black pepper has antibacterial properties that are used to treat a variety of fungal and bacterial diseases. Bacteria will have a harder time growing in the soil if you mix pepper into the soil. The black pepper ingredients are absorbed by the plant and provide additional protection. Freshly ground black pepper is preferable to pre-ground. Because fresh pepper has more taste, is less oxidized and has a naturally strong antibacterial effect.

Why you should rely on natural pesticides

Chemical pesticides are usually cheaper and easier to use than natural alternatives. But why have they become so problematic lately? The answer is actually very simple.

More than 70 years ago, when chemical pesticides were first introduced, they were considered a breakthrough invention. They have curbed the spread of disease, increased yields and improved food quality. The chemicals developed should only be toxic to pests and weeds, without harming humans and other animals. However, recent data shows that these chemical compounds pose a risk to both humans and the environment. Especially when they get into the water supply, it can have devastating effects on the environment. Because of this, it is best if you use eco-friendly methods to keep pests out of the garden.

