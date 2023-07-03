How does Julia Roberts live today? The simple rules of the star

Since the Hollywood actress became a star at the age of 23, there is hardly anyone who does not know Julia Roberts’ radiant smile today. She keeps this even at the age of 55, but what rules of life does the celebrity follow so that she looks so young when she is a little older?

What is Julia Roberts’ rejuvenating secret today?

Most fans of the actress are well aware of her beauty. However, you may not know as well how she has maintained her looks over the years. The most important rule Julia Roberts adheres to today is to eat healthy. However, a balanced diet isn’t just a rule of thumb for the “Pretty Woman” star. She also tries to convince her whole family of this, but without forcing this lifestyle on her children.

The Oscar-winning actress always shines on the red carpet but prefers to think of herself as a housewife, with Julia Roberts now having three children: Hazel Moder, Phinnaeus Moder and Henry Daniel Moder. As a mother, she naturally wants her children to grow up healthy and happy and have a fulfilling and long life. So she tries to teach them a few simple but smart rules of life that she has tested and confirmed herself.

The actress shares in interviews that she definitely tries to eat sensibly and responsibly with her whole family. In addition, the star often tells her children that in order to receive good gifts from life, they should eat well. One could not only admire this philosophy, but also certainly recognize oneself in it.

Accept the aging process and stay calm

However, what Julia Roberts relies on today is not just food quality, but also some beauty hacks that will make it easier for her to keep her beautiful smile. One of those hacks is to brush your teeth with baking soda. She learned the trick for a bright and healthy smile from her grandfather, who she says has only had one tooth decay in his entire life. This advice could easily be trusted as the popular actress and style icon is widely considered to have one of the most beautiful smiles on the planet.

Another useful concept of life that Julia Roberts follows today is her attitude towards old age. She is aware that one gets old at some point, but tries to accept this and keep calm. According to the Hollywood star, one should simply enjoy the natural aging process as it is part of the cycle of life.

In addition, Julia has chosen to age gracefully and naturally without dramatizing the fact that she is over 50. “I try to be at peace with the thought of the aging process. I just know it’s going to happen whether I like it or not…” reveals Julia Roberts about her age today.

