How does land registry change houses, agricultural land (and others), buildings and related taxes in the approved tax delegation

How does the cadastre of houses, land and prefabricated buildings and related taxes change in the tax reform of the Meloni government? The tax reform was approved in its Parliamentary process last Friday (now the Government will have 2 years to implement it with laws and decrees dedicated to the topics included in the text voted by the Chambers) and among the key measures for the revision of the Irpef rates for taxation on income and the reorganization of deductions and taxes for businesses, there is also news for the concept of tax residence, a homogeneous no-tax area and the stop of collection in December, and not just in the summer.

Few doubts and uncertainties at the moment about changes to the cadastre to be included in the new tax reform, even if the taxes that will change for houses, land and buildings will be different, especially in relation to sales.

According to the latest news, in the tax reform there will be no specific changes for the cadastre of houses, land and buildings and no direct tax on the house should change.

In fact, the new tax reform should not find space for any new revision of the cadastre, as had been assumed, a plan that has actually already been started by the former Draghi government but which will not be resumed for the moment.

From the outset, the Meloni government explained that revising the cadastre with any changes to taxes on houses, land and buildings is neither an urgent necessity nor a priorityalso underlining how in almost no other EU country the real estate values ​​have been updated and the same Italian cadastral values ​​do not currently need to be reviewed and modified.

In the new tax reform there is a clear reference to the land registry reform only for update house classes which will have an impact not so much on house taxes but on the sale of houses based on class.

If it is true, however, that at the moment it does not seem that any real land registry reform will be carried out, it is also true that the new tax reform could also include a new system that aims to annually update the qualities and classes of cropswhile for agricultural income, plans are being made to extend the cadastral taxation to innovative cadastral cultivation activities, such as vertical farms or micro-propagation.

In the end, for income from buildings, it is thought to extend the use of the dry coupon to non-residential properties as well. Even if at the moment nothing will be done for the cadastral updates, it seems that, considering that the request for a revision of the rules for the cadastre and for a greater valorisation of each property has been made by the EU, it could be resumed at a later time. especially in light of the fact that the former Draghi government had already started it.

What did the land registry reform already started by the former Draghi government foresee?

The reform of the Land Registry of the former Draghi governmentwhile providing for some innovations for the cadastral classification of houses and other properties, would not have foreseen increases in taxes on houses, as had been repeatedly reiterated and explained by the former prime minister himself.

The Draghi government’s cadastre reform aimed above all at bringing out the so-called phantom properties and eliminating the explicit attribution of a patrimonial value to the property, proceeding on a double track for real estate, with the cadastral income for calculating taxes to be paid on the properties themselves, and the ‘additional’ income, which was not to have any effect on the tax base for calculating taxes.

Going into more detail, the land registry reform of the former Draghi government envisaged the following measures:

recalculation of cadastral income, i.e. the values ​​attributed to properties and which are the basis for calculating taxes, rent, and more and which derive from various elements, such as the surface area of ​​the property, number of rooms, position in which the property is located , etc; new mechanisms for periodic updating of cadastral income based on fluctuations in the reference market; a revision of the Land Registry reform attribution to each property, in addition to the cadastral income, also the relative asset value and an income discounted on the normal values ​​expressed by the market; enhancement of the tools available to the Revenue Agency for mapping and registering unknown properties; changes for the IMIs, market prices divided by zones and consultation in accessing the cadastral database; concessions for properties of historical or artistic interest for maintenance and conservation costs. However, updated data and new information on houses, land and other real estate would not have been used for the calculation of the tax base of the house taxes and for further taxes on the houses tax, but only for the disclosure of properties unknown to the Revenue.

