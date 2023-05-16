How does Nutriscore work? The whole truth about the new food label: lobbies, examples of foods and not from Italy

Italy continues to be strongly opposed to the adoption of the Nutri-score, the traffic light label already adopted in France and in other countries. The reason is that it penalizes “made in Italy” products, but the interests of food lobbies are also at stake. The topic was also discussed in the latest episode of Report on Rai 3

Back to talking about Nutriscore, the traffic light food label born in France and highly contested in Italy. The occasion is given by a new Report service, aired yesterday on Rai 3 and entitled “the war of labels“, which highlighted some interesting background to the matter.

We at greenMe have also been dealing with the new food label for some time, not only talking about how it works and the classification of foods, but also updating you on the latest decisions on the matter by Europe.

So let’s take a look at the current situation.

Nutriscore, how does it work?

For those who don’t know it yet, the Nutriscore is afood label made in France and scientifically validated. It is based on an algorithm and works like a traffic light made up of 5 letters (from A to E) and 5 colors (from dark green to red), which indicate with a single assessment how healthy that food is.

The green A is the maximum score that a product (for example water) can obtain, while the red E indicates products with less healthy ingredients.

The judgment takes into account the content of sugars, salt, saturated fats (substances whose presence is penalized) or, on the contrary, of fruit, legumes and other beneficial substances (which raise the score).

Read also: Nutri-Score: the adoption of the traffic light label that penalizes Italian products is getting closer and closer

The goal is of course help consumers make informed purchaseslimiting the consumption of foods that could be harmful to health and therefore should be limited within a healthy diet.

Particularly supported by the WHO and by Europe which intends to extend it to all member countries (it is already used in France and Belgium), However, the Nutriscore is strongly opposed by Italy which immediately showed its opposition to the introduction of this label which tends to penalize too much “made in Italy” products.

The possibility that Nutriscore will be given the go-ahead in the EU has put Italian industrialists on a war footing. There is in fact a large turnover of companies that is endangered by a label like this.

What are examples of foods with the Nutriscore?

Among the “green” products there are pasta, legumes and bread cured meats, cheeses and snacksfor example, they have an orange sticker.

Mozzarella, some biscuits and some fruit juices, on the other hand, only reach the yellow colour.

But as Report points outwoe to give a red dot to some food because food lobbies arise immediately. For example, as you can see in the cover image, if the Nutri-score were applied in Italy, many Ferrero products would have an E on the label in plain sight (it is no coincidence that Ferrero is against its adoption).

As he explained the creator of the Nutri-score Serge Hercberg, professor emeritus of nutrition at the Sorbonne University Paris Nord:

even in France the producers’ lobby rejected the Nutri-score to defend their interests, and was often supported by politicians. But in the face of scientific evidence, the traffic light label was introduced in France in 2017, albeit voluntarily. In fact, even today some multinationals such as Ferrero, Lactalis, Coca Cola continue to refuse it.

The fact to consider is just that the Nutri-score is based on scientific evidence but the Italian government continues to consider it a bad tool because, in the words of Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida: “it does not serve to inform, it serves to condition“.

What do Parmesan and Coca Cola have to do with Nutriscore?

On the new Nutriscore algorithm that evaluates drinks there has been particular controversy in recent times, as carbonated soft drinks such as Coca Cola zero were classified as milk (both with a C) but it is clear that the two products are not comparable.

Read also: Whole milk is like Coca Cola Zero, according to the new Nutri-Score algorithm

PDO cheeses are also at great risk in case the Nutriscore is adopted. There are fears of a collapse in the consumption of many cheeses classified with the color orange and the letter D, including Parmesan and Grana Padano.

At risk of disappearing there are also some typical dishes of the Italian tradition such as cacio e pepe pasta. Read also: Nutri-Score: the 10 typical dishes of Italian gastronomy that risk disappearing with the “traffic light” label

There is also a lot of discussion about the labels of the vegetable oilsas Emanuele Marconi, Director of Crea – council for agricultural research recalled in the Report:

An extra virgin olive oil is compared to a rapeseed oil, a high oleic sunflower oil, refined oils.

Ma the algorithm is periodically updated by the group of scientists from countries that have given the green light to the label, making constant improvements to the food evaluation system. This happens, as Laurence Doughan of the Nutri-score Governance Steering Committee in Belgium explained, when, for example, new “breakthrough” studies in the field of nutrition are published. The expert also points out that, given her benefits, the olive oil has gone from D to C and will now become B.

Nutriscore, what is Italy’s position?

The battle against the Nutri-score in our country continues and is transversal. There is talk of defending the “Made in Italy” but behind this “flag” there are undoubtedly (also) the interests of the producers.

Italy proposes as an alternative the NutrInform Battery, a label that explains the nutritional composition through 17 different numbers and percentages. We talked about it in the following article: Food labels, green light for the Italian “battery” system instead of the French traffic light. Protect the made in Italy excellences

The Italian label however, notes Report, is not made by independent scientists, as happened in France for the Nutri-score, but under the aegis of Federalimentare which brings together all the companies in the food sector. Behind there are only 3 Italian studies that evaluate the subjective perception of the consumer, 2 of which were funded by Federalimentare.

The battery-operated label that contains much more information is already present in some Ferrero and Barilla products, but the consumers interviewed by Report journalists indicated that the traffic light label, i.e. the much-contested Nutri- score.

Conclusions

Food labels are undoubtedly a thorny topic and we don’t have a single answer to be able to validate one method rather than another and perhaps the truth lies somewhere in between. For example, we told you about a study that unveiled some dark sides of the Nutriscore. Read also: Nutri-score, an independent investigation reveals the dark sides of the “traffic light” label on food products

The fact is that consumers, beyond Nutri-score or Nutrinform battery, should be able to read a food label to understand what to buy, what to possibly leave on the shelves or in any case bring to the table, perhaps consuming it in extreme moderation.

Follow your Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Cast Iron: Carryover

Read also: