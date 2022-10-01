Home » News » Psychologist bonus 2022: how does the application procedure work?

Psychologist bonus 2022: the procedure in the INPS online portal is active until next 24 October. All citizens interested in using the contribution must authenticate themselves in the reserved area and then follow the various steps. Let’s see them together in detail.

Psychologist bonus 2022: there is time until the next one October 24 to request the contribution addressed to all citizens who suffer from a mental health distress caused by the pandemicbut not only.

Let’s see in detail the procedure for requesting the voucher.

Psychologist bonus 2022: the application procedure

The application for the psychologist bonus 2022 can be forwarded by 24 October 2022 on online portal of the Institute, after authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS. Alternatively, you can also request the bonus through the contact center integrated into INPS.

Once the request has been correctly submitted, the Institute informs the beneficiary and communicates the unique code associated with the practice, which must be given to the psychologist at the time of booking the sessions. At this point, the psychologist will access the INPS portal and:

will verify the availability of the amount of the service it will perform;

will indicate the amount of the benefit;

will enter the date of the agreed session.

The bonus must be used within 180 days from the date of acceptance of the application. After this deadline, the unique code comes automatically canceled and unused resources will be reassigned, respecting the order of the regional or provincial ranking.

Psychologist bonus 2022: amounts and requirements

The psychologist bonus is aimed at all citizens suffering from a mental health distress caused by the pandemic, from restrictions and lockdowns, from remote teaching, from smart working or any other factor. The bonus may be requested by Italian citizens with medical prescription and diagnosis of discomfort and with ISEE up to 50,000 euros.

The bonus is recognized only once to the person who requests it, with some differences depending on the declared income: